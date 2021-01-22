Nigerian teen jailed for blasphemy has sentence quashed

(CNN) A Nigerian teen who was convicted in the northwest of the country of blasphemy has had his sentence overturned, his lawyer said Friday.

The appellate division of the Kano State High Court set aside Omar Farouq's sentence on Thursday because he did not have legal representation at his first trial, his counsel Kola Alapinni told CNN.

A Sharia court in Kano State convicted Farouq in August last year and sentenced him to ten years in prison after he was accused of using foul language toward Allah in an argument with a friend.

He will be released Monday after being in captivity for over five months with no access to family or lawyers.

The Sharia court judgment which was nullified Thursday described him as a 17-year-old minor, but Alapinni told CNN his client is 13.

