18 month old baby under house arrest with Bobi Wine 'safely evacuated'

(CNN) The 18-month old niece of Bobi Wine's wife has been safely evacuated from their residence, where she had been under house arrest with the Ugandan politician and his wife, Wine told CNN's Becky Anderson Friday.

The baby, who has not been named, was at Wine's residence where he has been holed up since the military surrounded his home on January 15.

"I'm glad to inform the world that the baby was evacuated yesterday when my lawyers were very briefly allowed to come in," he said.

The popstar-turned-politician, who was the main opposition frontrunner in the presidential elections on the 14th, had earlier this week tweeted he was stuck at the house with no food.

"Day Six under house arrest and we're still stuck with an 18 months old baby who had paid a visit to her auntie (my wife ) be4 we were raided & besieged. The Dad has been denied access to her. We have run out of food and milk. No one is allowed to leave or come into our compound," he wrote.