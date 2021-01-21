The week in 44 photos

Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, arrive at his inauguration on Wednesday, January 20. Biden, the 46th president of the United States, pledged to be a president for all Americans -- even those who did not support his campaign. "Today, on this January day, my whole soul is in this: bringing America together, uniting our people, uniting our nation," he said in his inaugural address. Chang W. Lee/Pool/The New York Times/AP

Kamala Harris greets former US President Barack Obama before she was sworn in as vice president on Wednesday, January 20. Harris is the country's first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president. Jonathan Ernst/Pool/Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin crosses himself as he plunges into icy waters in Moscow during the Epiphany holiday on Tuesday, January 19. Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/AFP/Getty Images

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny takes his seat on a Moscow-bound plane before taking off from Berlin on Sunday, January 17. Navalny was detained by police moments after landing in Russia and five months after he was poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok. Navalny was placed on the country's federal wanted list last month for violating terms of probation related to a years-old fraud case, which he dismisses as politically motivated. Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images

Joe Biden tears up in New Castle, Delaware, as he speaks about his late son Beau before heading to Washington, DC, on Tuesday, January 19. Biden said he was proud to be delivering his send-off remarks from the National Guard Center in New Castle, which is named after Beau Biden. "I only have one regret: that he's not here, because we should be introducing him as president," Biden said. Evan Vucci/AP

A man plays a trombone at a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, on Monday, January 18. Jim Urquhart/Reuters

New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees, left, congratulates Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady after Brady's Buccaneers defeated Brees' Saints in an NFL playoff game on Sunday, January 17. It was the first playoff game in NFL history to feature two starting quarterbacks in their 40s. Both players occupy the top two spots for nearly all quarterback records. Butch Dill/AP

US President Donald Trump waves as he boards Marine One for the final time on Wednesday, January 20. Trump, still bitter about the election, skipped Joe Biden's inauguration and many of the time-honored traditions that come with the peaceful transfer of power. It was the first time in 150 years that the outgoing president had boycotted his successor's inauguration. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Employees prepare Covid-19 vaccines at a residential care center in Monster, Netherlands, on Monday, January 18. Robin Van Lonkhuijsen/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Pittsburgh's Justin Champagnie, left, battles Syracuse' Quincy Guerrier for a rebound during a college basketball game in Pittsburgh on Saturday, January 16. Charles LeClaire/USA Today Sports

Kelvia Andrea Goncalves, left, is supported by her aunt Vanderleia dos Reis Brasao during the burial of her mother, Andrea dos Reis Brasao, in Manaus, Brazil, on Sunday, January 17. Andrea, 39, died from Covid-19. Bruno Kelly/Reuters

US Sen. Bernie Sanders sits in the US Capitol bleachers while waiting for Joe Biden to be sworn in as president on Wednesday, January 20. The photo quickly became a meme. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Horses race at Sydney's Rosehill Gardens on Saturday, January 16. Mark Evans/Getty Images

US President Joe Biden holds his grandson Beau at the White House on Wednesday, January 20. Evan Vucci/AP

Sam Sunderland rides his motorbike during the 12th stage of the Dakar Rally, which took place Friday, January 15, between Yanbu and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

Samantha Bailey takes a selfie with a staff member dressed like a raptor at the Jurassic Quest dinosaur park in Pasadena, California, on Friday, January 15. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

A tennis player waits for a training session from his hotel in Melbourne on Tuesday, January 19. Dozens of players have had to quarantine in hotels ahead of the Australian Open, and a number of them have vocally expressed their frustrations. WIlliam West/AFP/Getty Images

White House press secretary Jen Psaki takes questions from journalists after Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday, January 20. Psaki confirmed that she will hold daily briefings. She told the reporters in the room that she will butt heads with them sometimes but that "we have a common goal, which is sharing accurate information with the American people." Tom Brenner/Reuters

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes is helped off the field after he was injured during an NFL playoff game against Cleveland on Sunday, January 17. Mahomes, last year's Super Bowl MVP, was knocked out of the game with a concussion, but Kansas City was still able to win. Charlie Riedel/AP

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and their spouses face the Washington Monument while attending a Covid-19 memorial Tuesday, January 19, that paid tribute to Americans who have died because of the pandemic. Doug Mills/The New York Times/Redux

A flower is covered by volcanic ash on Sunday, January 17, a day after Mount Semeru erupted in Lumajang, Indonesia. Suryanto/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Yamila Rodriguez is mobbed by her Boca Juniors teammates after scoring a goal against River Plate on Tuesday, January 19. It was the final of Argentina's first-ever professional tournament for women's soccer. Boca won 7-0. Agustin Marcarian/Pool/Reuters

US Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, follow former Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence after the inauguration on Wednesday, January 20. Sarah Silbiger for CNN

Summer Smith swims the 200-meter backstroke during a Pro Swim Series meet in Richmond, Virginia, on Sunday, January 17. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

US President Joe Biden hugs his family at his inauguration on Wednesday, January 20. Gabriella Demczuk for CNN

Paraplegic athlete Lai Chi-wai strapped himself to his wheelchair and climbed up the 89-story Nina Tower in Hong Kong on Saturday, January 16. It took him more than 10 hours to climb the skyscraper, which he did to raise money for patients with spinal-cord injuries. Lampson Yip/Clicks Images/Getty Images

Players from Löwen Braunschweig and Alba Berlin compete for a loose ball during a Bundesliga basketball game in Braunschweig, Germany, on Sunday, January 17. Martin Rose/Getty Images

Jackson Smith cheers as he watches Joe Biden's inauguration at his home in Beverly Hills, Michigan, on Wednesday, January 20. Emily Elconin/Reuters

People react as the body of a relative is retrieved from a building's ruins in Mamuju, Indonesia, on Friday, January 15. A 6.2 magnitude earthquake shook Indonesia's Sulawesi island just after midnight, toppling buildings, triggering landslides and killing dozens of people. Yusuf Wahil/AP

A nurse administers a Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Beziers, France, on Monday, January 18. Guillaume Horcajuelo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The crew of American Magic tries to stop the boat from sinking after it capsized during a Prada Cup race in New Zealand's Auckland Harbour on Sunday, January 17. A strong gust of wind caused the boat to capsize. No one was injured. Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, second from right, and members of the House Democratic leadership hold a Covid-19 memorial on the steps of the US Capitol on Tuesday, January 19. At right is Majority Leader Steny Hoyer. On the left are US Reps. Pete Aguilar and Katherine Clark. Timothy Fadek/Redux

Shanta King receives a Covid-19 vaccine in Louisville, Kentucky, on Wednesday, January 20. Jon Cherry/Getty Images

US Vice President Kamala Harris walks with her family to the White House after the inauguration on Wednesday, January 20. Maddie McGarvey for CNN

Chess players compete in an international tournament in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands, on Saturday, January 16. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, there was no audience. Remko de Waal/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

An unfinished wax head of US President Joe Biden is seen next to a statue of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at the Grevin Museum in Paris on Tuesday, January 19. Christophe Archambault/AFP/Getty Images

National Guard members walk on the US Capitol grounds on Tuesday, January 19. The Pentagon authorized up to 25,000 National Guard members to help secure the inauguration. David Butow/Redux

Faustin-Archange Touadera, the President of the Central African Republic, greets supporters in front of his party's headquarters after his re-election was validated by the Constitutional Court on Monday, January 18. Florent Vergnes/AFP/Getty Images

Marine One flies past the Washington Monument as President Donald Trump leaves the US capital early on Wednesday, January 20. Will Lanzoni/CNN

Supporters of Donald Trump wave to him as he returned to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Wednesday, January 20. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Bo Hoag hits a tee shot during the second round of the Sony Open on Friday, January 15. The tournament was held at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. Kyle Terada/USA Today Sports