(The Conversation) It's hard to care about bootprints sunk in soil 238,900 miles away as humanity suffers the combined burden of an unforgiving virus and a political unease. But how humans treat those bootprints and the historic lunar landing sites upon which they are found will speak volumes about who we humans are and who we seek to become.

The moon is getting crowded, fast

It is only a matter of decades, perhaps just years, before we see a continuous human presence on the moon.

While it would be nice to think that a human community on the moon would be a collaborative, multinational utopia -- albeit located in what Buzz Aldrin famously described as a " magnificent desolation " -- the fact is people are once again racing one another to reach our lunar neighbor.

Space is not lawless. The 1967 Outer Space Treaty , now ratified by 110 nations, including all of the current spacefaring countries, offers guiding principles supporting the concept of space as the province of all humankind. The treaty explicitly indicates that all countries and, by implication, their nationals have the freedom to explore and free access to all areas of the moon.

That's right. Everyone has the freedom to roam wherever they want -- over Neil Armstrong's bootprint, close to sensitive scientific experiments or right up to a mining operation. There is no concept of property on the moon. The only restriction on this freedom is the remonstration, found in Article IX of the treaty, that all activities on the moon must be carried out with " due regard to the corresponding interests of " all others and the requirement that you consult with others if you might cause "harmful interference."

What does that mean? From a legal standpoint, no one knows.

Outstanding universal value

It can reasonably be argued that interfering with an experiment or a lunar mining operation would be harmful, cause quantifiable damage and thus violate the treaty.

But what about a derelict spacecraft, like the Eagle, the Apollo 11 lunar lander ? Do we really want to rely on "due regard" to prevent the intentional or inadvertent destruction of this inspiring piece of history? This object memorializes the work of the hundreds of thousands of individuals who worked to put a human on the moon, the astronauts and cosmonauts who gave their lives in this quest to reach the stars, and the quiet heroes, like Katherine Johnson , who fueled the math that made it so.

The lunar landing sites -- from Luna 2 , the first human-made object to impact the moon, to each of the crewed Apollo missions , to Chang-e 4 , which deployed the first rover on the far side of the moon -- in particular bear witness to humanity's greatest technological achievement thus far. They symbolize all we have accomplished as a species, and hold such promise for the future.

The act also encourages the development of best practices to protect human heritage in space by evolving the concepts of due regard and harmful interference -- an evolution that will also guide how nations and companies work around one another. As small a step as it may be, recognizing and protecting historic sites is the first step to developing a peaceful, sustainable and successful lunar governance model.

The bootprints are not protected -- yet. There is a long way to go toward an enforceable multilateral/universal agreement to manage the protection, preservation or memorialization of all human heritage in space, but the One Small Step law should give us all hope for the future in space and here on Earth.