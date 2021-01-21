At least 8 arrested in Portland as demonstrators vandalize federal ICE building, Democratic Party state headquarters

(CNN) Demonstrators in Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday vandalized the state Democratic Party headquarters and a federal US Immigration and Customs Enforcement building, according to police.

Two of them remained peaceful, but the others resulted in "property damage and arrests," he said.

A group of about 150 people converged on the ICE building in the South Waterfront neighborhood Wednesday evening around 9 p.m., Allen said.

Some demonstrators were carrying pepper ball guns, fireworks, shields, rocks and "electronic control weapons similar to Tasers."