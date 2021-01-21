(CNN) It's time to admit that making jokes about sacred historical moments like inaugurations is just part of our way of coping with overwhelming political and social change. We know history is being made, yes, but what kind of history? When future generations look back on this day, what will they see?

Mostly Bernie Sanders memes, it seems.

In the meme-orable moments of President Joe Biden's inauguration, the Vermont Senator emerged as the day's clear victor. From the moment he arrived, a beacon of sensible northeastern outerwear amid a sea of elegant wool coats, the internet fell in love with Sanders all over again.

Bernie dressed like the inauguration is on his to do list today but ain't his whole day. pic.twitter.com/wCRyoxU3V2 — Reeezy (@MsReeezy) January 20, 2021

Wait, is Bernie is wearing the same jacket from his meme at the inauguration? pic.twitter.com/q0DtVNpZbB — Alan Johnson (@TheAlanJohnson) January 20, 2021

Perhaps it was the mittens, a perfect melding of function and fashion, or the fact that he rolled up to the inauguration carrying what looked like a package and ... a check? Either way, he gave off a casual "This has been fun, but the post office closes at six" vibe that people felt deep in their souls.

Bernie really looks like he's on his way to mail something pic.twitter.com/Ig0w66FPzs — Katherine Miller (@katherinemiller) January 20, 2021