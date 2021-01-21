In Biden's Oval Office, Cesar Chavez takes his place among America's heroes

(CNN) The Oval Office décor quickly changed after President Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday. Walls featuring figures such as Andrew Jackson were replaced with portraits of Founding Fathers and busts of civil rights leaders Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr.

"It really speaks to the contributions and importance of the work of our community. Immigrants have given and continue to give to this country, even in the toughest of times," Paul Chavez, his son and the president and chairman of the Cesar Chavez Foundation, told CNN in an interview.

Chavez and his association joined Filipino American farmworkers in the 1965 Delano grape strike, protesting substandard pay and employee treatment. In 1968, Chavez went on a hunger strike for more than two weeks, which culminated in a meeting with Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, who had been horrified by the working conditions they witnessed and pledged to support Chavez and their cause. The labor groups' efforts ultimately proved victorious.

Robert F. Kennedy sits next to Cesar Chavez, looking very weak after prolonged hunger strike, during a rally in support of the United Farm Workers Union.

A lifelong defender of workers' rights, Chavez died in 1993. He was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom the following year.

President Barack Obama honored Chavez during his administration, declaring the anniversary of his birth, March 31, as Cesar Chavez Day. The rallying cry of Chavez's movement was "¡Si se puede!" -- and its translation, "Yes We Can!" became the Obama-Biden campaign's slogan en route to winning the 2008 presidential election.

'We hope this is the beginning of a new day'

Paul Chavez today continues the work set forth by his father, helping those new to the US as well as families and descendants who have lived stateside for decades. Their foundation focuses on affordable housing, educational programs, community service and the rights of workers throughout the Southwest.

The foundation runs a series of radio networks, airing in English and Spanish. Information from medical experts and local leaders on how to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and register for vaccines are a regular feature, as well as the importance of the Black Lives Matter movement.