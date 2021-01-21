Florida man accused of being in Capitol riots was arrested at the inauguration, Justice Department says

(CNN) A Florida man knew he was wanted by authorities for being at the US Capitol riots but returned to Washington, DC, to attend the inauguration, the Justice Department said in a court filing Thursday.

Samuel Camargo, 26, was arrested Wednesday in Washington, prosecutors said. The name of Camargo's attorney wasn't immediately available Thursday. He has not yet formally entered a plea.

Camargo faces four charges related to the January 6 riots that include civil disorder; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in any restricted building or grounds; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to the criminal complaint.

Camargo appeared Thursday in DC District Court, where a judge ordered he stay detained as he awaits trial. The judge agreed with the Justice Department that Camargo was a flight risk.

"Frankly this country is very large and there are many different places a defendant could hide within it," US Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui said at the hearing.

