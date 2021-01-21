Canada's governor general steps down after employees accuse her of creating a 'toxic' workplace

Ottawa (CNN) Julie Payette, a former Canadian astronaut and the country's governor general since 2017, announced she would step down Thursday after she was accused by current and former employees of creating a "toxic" workplace environment.

In a detailed statement, Payette said that she took the allegations seriously -- although she did not formally apologize or admit to any misconduct in the workplace.

"While no formal complaints or official grievances were made during my tenure, which would have immediately triggered a detailed investigation as prescribed by law and the collective agreements in place, I still take these allegations very seriously," Payette said in the statement.

As first reported by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) last year, current and former government employees accused Payette of creating a toxic workplace, harassing and bullying employees and reducing some employees to tears.

In response, the Trudeau government hired an independent consulting company to investigate the allegations. The report was completed and submitted to the government earlier this week and that prompted Payette's resignation.

