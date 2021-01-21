(CNN) City of London Police have discovered and destroyed a "significant" cannabis factory in the heart of London following reports about the strong smell of the plant.

Officers found 826 plants in the basement of a non-residential property on Throgmorton Street in the City of London -- the financial district of the capital and home of the Bank of England, as well as attractions including St Paul's Cathedral and Leadenhall Market.

The City of London, which is also known as the Square Mile, is just 1.12 square miles in size but houses many important historic and modern buildings, having been an ancient center of London stretching back to the Roman era

The police force said it was the first cannabis factory found in the City of London, and suggested that criminals had taken advantage of reduced footfall owing to the UK's ongoing coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Officers discovered the illegal operation on January 13, and entered the premises with a warrant on January 14.

