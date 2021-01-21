Loss of smell drives Covid-19 survivors to get creative in the kitchen

(CNN) Emergency physician Dr. Alex Yeats had just whipped up what seemed like an appetizing dinner option when his wife let him know she wasn't having anything to do with it.

"It was black bean pasta with almonds and turmeric chunks and I was like 'I'm not eating that, it's disgusting,'" said Sarah Yeats, 31, an emergency nurse from Atlantic Beach, Florida.

The couple both work at a hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, and she had contracted Covid-19 at work and brought it home in August.

Like many people who have gotten the coronavirus, they noticed shortly after testing positive that they'd lost much of their sense of smell and taste.

For weeks, they'd been coaxing any sensation they could muster from foods by dousing chicken in lemon juice, throwing fistfuls of fresh herbs at soups and salads and getting daring with textures in an attempt to bring some excitement to the table.

