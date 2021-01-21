CNN 10 - January 22, 2021

Story highlights
- This page includes the show Transcript
- The Weekly Newsquiz tests your knowledge of events in the news
January 22, 2021
BLURBS
1. What date is set by the U.S. Constitution as Inauguration Day in the United States?
2. What Amendment to the U.S. Constitution sets the date for Inauguration Day?
3. What time does the U.S. Constitution specify as when one presidential term ends and another begins?
4. What two-word term describes a population's disease resistance that is achieved by either exposure and recovery or an effective vaccine?
5. The terms "starting zone," "track" and "runout zone" are related to what kind of disaster, which a man recently survived and documented?
6. This week, Joe Biden was sworn in as U.S. president. He's the 45th person to hold the job, but what number president is he?
7. Who was sworn in as the new U.S. vice president this week, becoming the first woman and woman of color to hold the job?
8. What animal, whose population is believed to be greatest off the coast of Ecuador, is the subject of both fishing and conservation?
9. The "One Small Step" Act is intended to help preserve certain American sites at what location?
10. Outbreaks of cold air that blow across warmer water can result in what specific kind of precipitation, which was covered in Friday's show?
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
Thank you for using CNN 10