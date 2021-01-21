(CNN) —

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and while this year’s day of love might look a little different, that’s all the more reason to celebrate the people around you. You might not be able to go out to a romantic dinner, but you can still show the important people in your life how much you love them with a heartfelt gift.

You learned from this past holiday season that if you want your gifts to arrive on time, you’d better get shopping early — so to help expedite your search we’ve curated 50 Valentine’s Day gift ideas for him, her and even for kids. Read on for some inspiration so you can make this holiday memorable with a gift from the heart.

Gift ideas for him

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker ($24.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker PHOTO: Amazon

The old saying is the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, so this Valentine’s Day give him this sandwich maker that can whip up a breakfast sandwich in just minutes. This quick and easy maker will cook your egg, bread and meat all at once for a delicious sandwich any time of the day.

Baseball Park Map Glasses, Set of 2 ($35; uncommongoods.com)

Baseball Park Map Glasses PHOTO: Uncommon Goods

If your partner loves baseball and can’t wait to get back to the stadium, check out these baseball park whiskey glasses. They’re designed with a map of any baseball stadium so you can customize it to match his favorite team.

Carnivore Club Exotic Jerky Bouquet ($59.99; amazon.com)

Carnivore Club Exotic Jerky Bouquet PHOTO: Amazon

Who needs flowers when you can get him this bouquet of exotic meat sticks? This carnivorous collection features elk, bison and venison so he can snack away to new and interesting flavors.

Apple Airpods with Charging Case ($128.98, originally $159; amazon.com)

Apple Airpods with Charging Case PHOTO: Amazon

Whether he’s working from home or spends all day watching Netflix, a good pair of wireless earbuds is a must. These Apple Airpods are a solid option, and they come with a charging case so he can stay connected all day long.

Pilea Peperomioides ($35; thesill.com)

Pilea Peperomioides PHOTO: The Sill

Channel his inner plant dad with this ridiculously cute plant from The Sill. Also known as the “UFO plant,” the pilea peperomioides is easy to take care of, pet-friendly and even comes in an elegant pot.

Colsen Tabletop Indoor Fireplace ($74.99, originally $95; amazon.com)

Colsen Tabletop Indoor Fireplace PHOTO: Amazon

If he’s longing for the great outdoors and toasting s’mores over a campfire, bring a little piece of the adventure inside with this indoor fireplace. It burns using rubbing alcohol which means a smokeless, odorless experience so you can make every night a s’mores night.

On-the-Go Gift Set with Toiletry Bag ($45; harrys.com)

On-the-Go Gift Set with Toiletry Bag PHOTO: Harry's

He may not be on-the-go anymore, but this compact toiletry set from Harry’s has all the shaving essentials to keep him looking sharp, including a shave gel, razor and face wash.

ThermoPro TP20 Wireless Remote Digital Cooking Food Meat Thermometer ($56.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

ThermoPro TP20 Wireless Remote Digital Cooking Food Meat Thermometer PHOTO: Amazon

If quarantine and “The American Barbeque Showdown” has got him thinking he’s the next greatest pitmaster, this meat thermometer can help him smoke and grill to perfection.

Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffee Pot (starting at $17.10; amazon.com)

Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffee Pot PHOTO: Amazon

For the coffee addict, this cold brew coffee pot from Hario ensures he can always have a pitcher of cold brew ready in the fridge. Our pick for the best cold brew coffee maker, it’s simple to use and produces a stellar cup of coffee every time.

Truff Gourmet Hot Sauce ($17.98; amazon.com and truff.com)

Truff Gourmet Hot Sauce PHOTO: Amazon

For the spice-loving guy, this delicious hot sauce is infused with black truffle and agave nectar for a rich and intriguing flavor.

West Coast-Style IPA Beer Brewing Kit (starting at $20; uncommongoods.com)

West Coast-Style IPA Beer Brewing Kit PHOTO: Uncommon Goods

If he’s in need of another hobby, check out this beer brewing kit that will turn him into a brewmaster in no time. This kit crafts a West Coast-style IPA, perfect for spring sipping.

Bagsmart Electronic Organizer ($16.99; amazon.com)

Bagsmart Electronic Organizer PHOTO: Amazon

If his home office is beginning to look more like a hoarder’s den, he might need this electronic organizer so he can keep all his cords, adapters and cables all in one place.

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook (starting at $30.60; amazon.com)

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook PHOTO: Amazon

This reusable notebook is perfect for the guy who’s taking online classes or loves taking handwritten notes for work. When you use the included pen, notes can be uploaded to the cloud or your computer, and once the notebook is full you simply wipe it clean with a damp cloth and can start all over.

New York Times Custom Football Book ($72; uncommongoods.com)

New York Times Custom Football Book PHOTO: Uncommon Goods

By the time Valentine’s Day rolls around, football season will sadly be over. Tide him over until next fall with this custom book that traces the history of his favorite football team through New York Times articles.

Waffle Robe ($119; parachutehome.com)

Waffle Robe PHOTO: Parachute Home

Treat him to some comfort this Valentine’s Day with this lightweight and soft waffle robe from Parachute.

Men’s Wicked Good Moccasins ($79; llbean.com)

Men's Wicked Good Moccasins PHOTO: L.L.Bean

If he’s spending more time inside than ever, get him these ridiculously comfy slippers from L.L.Bean. They’re sure to keep his toes warm and cozy all day long.

Wahl Stainless Steel Lithium Ion Beard Trimmer ($74.99; target.com)

Wahl Stainless Steel Lithium Ion Beard Trimmer PHOTO: Target

If his quarantine beard is getting out of hand, try this stainless steel beard trimmer from Wahl, which was our performance pick for best beard trimmer.

Cashmere Dress Socks ($37.50, originally $75; naadam.co)

Cashmere Dress Socks PHOTO: Naadam

Even if he isn’t going to the office anymore, there’s no better start to a day than putting on luxurious and comfortable socks. In this cashmere pair, his feet will feel pampered all day long, whether he’s hard at work in the home office or lounging around looking for a new show to watch.

Gift ideas for her

Better Together Personalized Book of Love ($40; uncommongoods.com)

Better Together Personalized Book of Love PHOTO: Uncommon Goods

For a romantic and heartfelt gift this Valentine’s Day, you can completely personalize this book of love. Customize the cover design, names, genders and unique characteristics to tailor this book to fit your unique relationship.

Light Pink and Peach Paper Roses (starting at $36; etsy.com)

Light Pink and Peach Paper Roses PHOTO: Uncommon Goods

Flowers are a classic Valentine’s Day gift, but after a week or two they begin to wither. This year, get these handcrafted paper flowers instead. This bouquet comes with pink and peach roses, but there are many different options on Etsy, for a thoughtful gift that lasts longer than real flowers.

White Orchid ($98; thesill.com)

White Orchid PHOTO: The Sill

Another alternative to traditional flowers is getting your loved one a plant. Orchids are beautiful and relatively easy to take care of, making them the perfect Valentine’s Day present. The Sill offers orchids in white, purple and even petite versions of both colors too.

Minimalist Name Necklace ($27.75, originally $37; etsy.com)

Minimalist Name Necklace PHOTO: Etsy

Jewelry is another classic gift, but this year you can get her an extra special piece that displays her name. Pick from sterling silver, 18-karat gold or rose gold, plus nine different sizes. for an elegant and personalized necklace she’ll never want to take off.

Dainty Zodiac Sign Necklace (starting at $27.75; etsy.com)

Dainty Zodiac Sign Necklace PHOTO: Etsy

Or, if she loves astrology, this necklace option lets you customize it with the constellation of any zodiac sign. This necklace is light and dainty so it’s comfortable to wear all the time and she can even layer it with other pendants.

Love Letters Candle ($34; homesick.com)

Love Letters Candle PHOTO: Homesick

Homesick candles are always a great gift, and this year the brand is offering two Valentine’s-themed scents: Love Letters and Date Night. Both have a burn time of anywhere between 60 and 80 hours and are sure to set a romantic mood this holiday.

Wine Chilling Coasters with Glasses, Set of 2 ($39; uncommongoods.com)

Wine Chilling Coasters with Glasses PHOTO: Uncommon Goods

A couple who drinks wine together stays together (isn’t that the saying?), which is why this set of chilling coasters made of reclaimed granite is perfect for you and your partner. The stones neatly fit stemless wine glasses and keep chilled wine nice and cold between every sip.

Lunya Washable Silk Short Pajamas ($198; nordstrom.com and lunya.com)

Lunya Washable Silk Short Pajamas PHOTO: Lunya

If you really want to treat her this Valentine’s Day, a luxurious gift she won’t expect is this silk pajama set from Lunya. It’s pricey, but the silk is ridiculously soft and the set is super easy to clean since you can just toss them in the washing machine. This set is available as part of Nordstrom’s Pop-In, which is running through March 14 and focuses on self-care and self-love. Check it out if you need some more gifting inspiration.

Fly By Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp ($17.98; amazon.com)

Fly By Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp PHOTO: Amazon

If she loves all things spicy, give her this Sichuan chili sauce packed with tingly, spicy and umami flavors. Plus, it’s all natural, vegan and gluten-free.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer ($399.99; dyson.com)

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer PHOTO: Dyson

Another big-ticket item, this hair dryer will literally change the way your partner thinks about drying their hair. No longer will it be a tiresome chore that takes upwards of 30 minutes. This hair dryer from Dyson is super efficient and makes drying your hair actually enjoyable. Trust us, we tried it.

Mejuri Bold Hoop Earrings ($160; mejuri.com)

Mejuri Bold Hoop Earrings PHOTO: Mejuri

When shopping for jewelry for your loved one, a good rule of thumb is to always stay simple. Clean, elegant designs like these bold hoop earrings from Mejuri are timeless and can pair with nearly any outfit.

DIY Organic Bath Bomb Kit ($25; uncommongoods.com)

DIY Organic Bath Bomb Kit PHOTO: Uncommon Goods

Treat her to a handcrafted spa day with this D.I.Y. bath bomb kit. Featuring ingredients like rose petals, chamomile and more, these mini bath bombs will make for a calming and rejuvenating bath.

Mejuri Heart Necklace ($80; mejuri.com)

Mejuri Heart Necklace PHOTO: Mejuri

For a more romantic jewelry option that isn’t tacky, this heart pendant is stunning and will add a nice touch to her collection. Crafted with a thick layer of 18-karat gold on top of sterling silver, it’s durable enough to wear for any and every occasion.

Brooklinen Super Plush Robe ($88.20, originally $98; brooklinen.com)

Brooklinen Super Plush Robe PHOTO: Brooklinen

Treat her to spa-like luxury and comfort after every shower with this lavish plush robe from Brooklinen, made of 100% Turkish cotton and Oeko-Tex certified. She’ll want to stay snuggled up in this robe forever.

Onsen Bath Sheet ($80; onsentowel.com)

Onsen Bath Sheet PHOTO: Onsen Towel

Sometimes the best gift is something practical that your partner actually needs. If her towels are getting old, upgrade her shower experience with this ultra large Onsen bath sheet. Lightweight and super absorbent thanks to its waffle weave, this towel is incredibly soft (we tried it out for ourselves and can confirm) and comes in seven stunning colors.

Original Casper Pillow ($56, originally $65; casper.com)

Original Casper Pillow PHOTO: Casper

Give your loved one the gift of a good night’s sleep with a Casper pillow. These soft yet supportive pillows are made with a down alternative and just might lead to some of the best sleep she’s ever gotten.

Why Choose? 8 Flavor Chocolate Bar ($15; uncommongoods.com)

Why Choose? 8 Flavor Chocolate Bar PHOTO: Uncommon Goods

Put a fun twist on the classic Valentine’s Day gift of chocolate with this organic octet of handmade chocolates.

Custom Couple Portrait (starting at $21.25; etsy.com)

Custom Couple Portrait PHOTO: Etsy

This personalized portrait can turn nearly any photo of you and your significant other into an elegant and beautiful work of art. Note that this service sends you a digital version of your portrait, which you can then print out and frame.

Make Your Own Chocolate Truffles Kit ($38; uncommongoods.com)

Make Your Own Chocolate Truffles Kit PHOTO: Uncommon Goods

Instead of a standard box of chocolates, this year you can make your own chocolates with your partner thanks to this kit. Complete with everything you need except cream (or coconut cream if you want a vegan version), this kit makes approximately 36 truffles for a sweet Valentine’s Day gift.

Get Closer Package (starting at $35; smallpackages.co)

Get Closer Package PHOTO: Small Packages Co

Small Packages is a service that can send a thoughtful package to anyone you’d like. For Valentine’s Day, the company is offering a box that includes fun and romantic items such as a candle that turns into massage oil, infused cocktail cubes and a racy card game of truth or dare.

Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick ($22; stilacosmetics.com)

Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick PHOTO: Stila Cosmetics

If you’re looking to gift makeup this V-Day, stick with something simple, like our pick for the best matte lipstick, the Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick.

Gifts for kids

Lego Bricks & More Cupid Dog ($43.95; amazon.com)

Lego Bricks & More Cupid Dog PHOTO: Amazon

We’re pretty sure a cuter Lego set doesn’t exist. This one encourages kids aged 7 and older to build their own puppy that’s putting on the romance with its own big, red heart and Cupid’s arrow, plus a sharp bowtie.

Rainbow Unicorn Tea Set ($49; potterybarnkids.com)

Rainbow Unicorn Tea Set PHOTO: Pottery Barn

A tea party on Valentine’s Day is never a bad idea. This adorable heart-themed tea set comes with a pot, tray, four cups and a carrying case so they can take it to the park with them.

Glowing Bath Time Buddy ($15; uncommongoods.com)

Glowing Bath Time Buddy PHOTO: Uncommon Goods

Make bath time even more fun with these toys that, when dunked in water, light right up.

Godiva Bear with Chocolate Hearts ($29.95; godiva.com)

Godiva Bear with Chocolate Hearts PHOTO: Godiva

You can never have a Valentine’s Day without chocolate, and how cute is this plush teddy bear that comes with a few little goodies?

Cat & Jack Baby Love-a-Saurus Set ($12.99; target.com)

Cat & Jack Baby Love-a-Saurus Set PHOTO: Target

Make Valentine’s Day an occasion to dress up with this cheeky love-a-saurus set, complete with spikes on the legs.

Cubcoats Sao the Sloth ($35; amazon.com and nordstrom.com)

Cubcoats Sao the Sloth PHOTO: Nordstrom

A sweet stuffed sloth toy that turns into a cozy hoodie for your kid. What could be better than that?

WowWee Pinkfong Baby Shark Official Song Cube ($7.99; amazon.com)

WowWee Pinkfong Baby Shark Official Song Cube PHOTO: Amazon

Don’t hate us, but this stuffed cube can play all four verses of “Baby Shark” over and over again (well, until you take the batteries out). You know your kids will love it.

Create Your Own Reel Viewer ($29.95; uncommongoods.com)

Create Your Own Reel Viewer PHOTO: Uncommon Goods

Recall the days of family vacations and sweet baby pictures with this customizable reel viewer, which you can personalize with 14 of your own snaps.

L.O.L Surprise! Lights Pet ($12.99; target.com)

L.O.L Surprise! Lights Pet PHOTO: Target

This cult-favorite gift packs a surprise light-up, eccentrically-dressed toy in every ball.

Dear Valentine Letters Mad Libs ($6.28; amazon.com)

Dear Valentine Letters Mad Libs PHOTO: Amazon

Share valentines at home and with friends over Zoom with this fun and ultimately hilarious Mad Libs stationery that allows them to personalize each card.

FromJennifer Bow and Arrows ($27.50; etsy.com)

FromJennifer Bow and Arrows PHOTO: Etsy

Your little Cupid naturally needs their own (ultra-safe) bow and arrow.