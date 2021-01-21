(CNN) —

Today, you’ll find a deal on the viral Amazon coat, a discounted Cosori air fryer and savings on home goods from Macy’s. All that and more below.

Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket PHOTO: Amazon

The Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket rose to viral fame a couple years ago, eventually coming to be known simply as “the Amazon coat.” This season, the coat — just one of many cult-favorite products found on Amazon — is still popular as ever (not to mention, a common site on city streets), and right now, you can warm up with one of your very own at a discount, available for one day only.

The rarely on-sale coat is currently under $90 in seven different colors, including bold red hues and neutral army green and black. The jacket hits at mid-thigh, and it features six pockets and a cozy down fill, perfect for staying warm on blustery winter days. Plus, be sure to check out other Orolay outerwear, also on sale for only one day at Amazon.

Cosori Air Fryer Max XL PHOTO: Amazon

One of our favorite air fryers on Amazon, this larger-capacity model from Cosori is about $12 off — that’s the biggest discount we’ve seen in months. If you have yet to jump on the air fryer bandwagon, these appliances use 85% less fat than deep-frying to crisp up your favorite foods. With a 5.8-quart nonstick basket (as opposed to most models’$2 4-quart baskets), you can cook meals — including a whole chicken — for the entire family. Plus, 11 one-touch presets make the whole cooking process a breeze.

Factory Reconditioned Arlo Pro Security Camera System with 4 Cameras PHOTO: Amazon

Up your home’s security with this one-day deal on a factory reconditioned Arlo Pro Security Camera System from Woot!. This highly rated system comes with four wire-free cameras that are suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. Plus, enjoy smart features like two-way audio, free cloud storage for video recordings, rechargeable batteries and a smart siren built-in. Not to mention, this particular kit comes with an extra charger.

Refurbished Samsung 32-inch Frame QLED LS03 Series Smart TV PHOTO: Amazon

This refurbished TV is a work of art — literally. Samsung’s Frame series blends in seamlessly with your decor thanks to it’s Art Mode, during which it transforms into your favorite art selection when you’re not watching. You can even buy individual pieces or subscribe to an ever-increasing library of established and emerging artists’ work via the TV’s Art Store. Plus, you’ll be getting many of the features you know and love from Samsung TVs, like Quantum Dot technology for ultra vibrant color.

Macy's PHOTO: Macy's

There’s only one day left to save on thousands of home items at Macy’s. The department store is taking up to 60% off everything from kitchen appliances and furniture to bedding and bath linens. You’ll find savings on some of your favorite home brands like Ninja, Martha Stewart Collection and much more — just be sure to shop soon.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Anker Nebula Mars II Pro ($459.99, originally $549.99; amazon.com)

Anker Nebula Mars II Pro PHOTO: Amazon

Bring movie night outside (or onto any wall in your house) with a new projector from Anker’s Nebula. The Mars II Pro allows you to view your favorite movies and shows in crisp detail via a 500 ANSI lumen LED lamp, while powerful dual 10-watt speakers fill your space with immersive cinematic sound. Plus, Nebula’s mobile app allows you to turn your smartphone into a remote control.

Eufy Smart Scale P1 ($25.49, originally $44.99; amazon.com)

Eufy Smart Scale P1 PHOTO: Amazon

The Eufy Smart Scale P1 knows far more than just your weight, and right now you’ll pay just $27.99 for it on Woot!. Via a mobile app, this scale provides 13 other useful measurements that can help you achieve your fitness goals, and it works with third-party apps like Apple Health, Google Fit and Fitbit to track your measurements. Plus, it allows for up to 16 individual users on each account so the whole family can take advantage of the scale to further their fitness goals.

Cole Haan

Cole Haan PHOTO: Cole Haan

It’s the ideal time of year to load up on winter essentials — especially since the End of Season Sale is on at Cole Haan. Quality outerwear, boots and accessories like scarves and gloves are up to 70% off for just a couple more days at the coveted brand. But be sure to shop now; it’s likely your last chance to save before the next big chill hits.

Leesa

Leesa PHOTO: Leesa

Sleep well and save at Leesa’s Annual Winter Sale, happening now through the weekend. You can score up to $375 off mattresses at the event, with models starting at $499. Leesa has a mattress to suit every sleeper’s preferences, from all-foam to foam-and-spring hybrid mattresses, not to mention free no-contact delivery on all orders.

Stila Cosmetics

Stila Cosmetics PHOTO: Stila Cosmetics

The eyes have it with Stila’s latest BOGO promo. Right now when you buy any eye makeup from the beloved cosmetics brand, you’ll get another eye product of equal or lesser value for 50% off when you use promo code EYESBOGO50. While the promo excludes sale items, kits and sets, it does include our pick for best liquid eyeliner: Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner. It’s so adept at making a precise wing, you might just want to pick up two tubes today.

Adidas

Adidas PHOTO: Adidas

There’s never been a better time to gear up for a new year of workouts — indoor or outdoor — since Adidas has added tons of new markdowns to its Last Chance Sale. It’s your final opportunity to save up to 60% on favorites in the clearance section, including styles for men and women like Superstar Pure Shoes, the Cross-Up 365 Sweatshirt, Marathon 20 Shorts and more. There’s no code needed to partake in the promo — just be sure to snag what you need for your fitness goals before it’s gone for good.

Best Buy

Best Buy PHOTO: Best Buy

Find savings on most any tech you need at Best Buy’s 4-Day Sale. Not only are there deals on the usual suspects — laptops, Apple products and cell phones — but kitchen appliances, PC gaming, smart home products and much more are also marked down. Plus, save big on all the TVs and sound systems you need for the upcoming big game.

iRobot Roomba Robotic Vacuums

iRobot Roomba PHOTO: Amazon

Get a jump start on spring cleaning with discounted iRobot Roomba vacuums. The Roomba i3 is $100 off at $299.99, and the Roomba 675 is $80 off at $199.99 — plus, iRobot’s automatic mopping and sweeping device, the Braava 380t, is discounted to $199.99.

United by Blue

United by Blue PHOTO: United by Blue

Whether you’re looking for some new fashionable spring layers or discounted winter gear, United by Blue has got you covered with its end-of-season sale. Now through the end of January you can save up to 60% sitewide — plus, you can get an extra 50% off sale items with code BYEWINTER.

Hydro Flask

Hydro Flask PHOTO: Hydro Flask

Select colors of Hydro Flask’s incredibly popular bottles are on sale for 25% off right now, while supplies last. Plus, select sale items are marked down 50%, so you can get yourself a bottle that can keep your water cold for hours on end.

Sweaters at Nordstrom Rack

Sweaters at Nordstrom Rack PHOTO: Nordstrom Rack

There’s no better time to restock your sweater collection than the dead of winter. Luckily, Nordstrom Rack is marking down super-cozy styles from plenty of top brands for a limited time. Keep an eye out for rare deals on Madewell, Free People and Everlane pullovers, plus cardigans that are ideal for lounging at home.

Case-Mate

PHOTO: Case-Mate

Underscored readers can snag exclusive savings on all their case needs. For a limited time, Case-Mate is running a buy one, get one 50% off promo when you use code CNN50. It’s the perfect deal for those who were gifted some new electronics over the holidays, or those just looking for a tech refresh in 2021.

