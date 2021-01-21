(CNN) —

Perhaps you’ve made specific resolutions you’re aspiring to stick to throughout 2021, or perhaps you’re looking at the year ahead to get back on track with the goals that the trash fire that was 2020 made difficult to achieve. Either way, several weeks into the new year, you may now be assessing how to adhere to them in the long-term. Here are a handful of the products that have been helping our stick to their goals — all available on Amazon, and starting at just $7!

Elvira Half Gallon Motivational Water Bottle ($23.99; amazon.com)

Elvira Half Gallon Motivational Water Bottle PHOTO: Amazon

When I first started working from home, I realized that I was drinking FAR less water than usual, largely because I was simply too lazy to walk all the way to the fridge to refill my teeny-tiny glass. I quickly upgraded to the 34-ounce version of this bottle, and that worked well for a while. But for the new year, I wanted to drink even more water, and I decided to go for the 64-ounce bottle. I’ve been refilling it three times per day since I got it, and it really does help me stay hydrated! Plus, I love the fun ombré green/purple gradient color — and another New Year’s resolution of mine was to buy things that make me feel happy! —Hayley Saltzman, head of social media

Nodpod Gentle Pressure Sleep Mask ($34; amazon.com)

Nodpod Gentle Pressure Sleep Mask PHOTO: Amazon

I’m not a big sleep mask person, but I am obsessed with using the Nodpod sleep mask to get a great night’s sleep for two big reasons: First, instead of being strapped to your head like most sleep masks, you can sort of drape the Nodpod over your eyes or use the pull-through closure design to secure it loosely, which I find much more comfortable. Second (and most importantly), the Nodpod is filled with machine-washable microbeads, meaning it’s — you guessed it — a weighted blanket for your face. —Chelsea Stone, commerce editor

Clif Bar Best Sellers Variety Pack, 16-Count ($18.99; amazon.com)

Clif Bar Best Sellers Variety Pack PHOTO: Amazon

Healthy snacks are a staple in my house, a lesson passed down from my mother, who always purchased fresh fruit rather than cookies or cakes for after-school snacks. Protein intake is essential for me when I weight-lift but I’m not a big fan of protein shakes, which is why I love Clif Bars, especially the Crunchy Peanut Butter flavor! They satisfy my midday hunger pangs and keep up my protein intake necessary for lifting. —Katelyn Gendron, SEO analyst

Lifewit Storage Bag Organizer, 3-Pack ($19.99; amazon.com)

Lifewit Storage Bag Organizer PHOTO: Amazon

One of my goals for this year is to proactively avoid clutter in my home and find effective ways to store bulky items like comforters, towels and bedding sets (especially since I got all of the aforementioned as holiday gifts). Enter: these storage bags that fit a surprising amount of linens — or anything else you need to store, like clothing or even holiday decorations. They have a convenient transparent panel so when you stack them in a closet, it’s easy to view what’s inside, and a three-pack is so affordable that if my apartment had more closet space I’d probably buy even more! —Emmy Favilla, deputy editor

Komsurf Pull-Up Bar for Doorway ($24.99, originally $27.99; amazon.com)

Komsurf Pull-Up Bar for Doorway PHOTO: Amazon

Maintaining motivation to work out has been hard, but this pull-up bar has been my go-to for a quick workout. I can do all sorts of bodyweight exercises in the comfort of my home, and while it took me a little bit to fully trust it, the bar has been super secure and hasn’t sent me flying off the door yet. —Kai Burkhardt, editorial coordinator

Hiware Reusable Metal Straws, 12-Pack ($6.99, originally $12; amazon.com)

Hiware Reusable Metal Straws PHOTO: Amazon

To achieve my 2021 goal of using less single-use plastic in my home, I purchased these reusable metal straws from Amazon after seeing they had nearly 20,000-plus positive reviews. The pack includes two cleaning brushes, an adorable storage bag and a variety of different sized straws — making them the perfect addition to any drink — from cold brew and ice water to smoothies and cocktails! —Stephanie Griffin, social strategist

CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream ($13.68, originally $22.10; amazon.com)

CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream PHOTO: Amazon

Okay this CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream is my new favorite product. I finally came to the realization that I’m not getting any younger, and I should start taking care of my skin properly. This cream has been such a wonderful part of my nightly routine, and my skin feels so much healthier when I wake up. I also try to use it every night, which forces me to actually take my makeup off and wash my face before bed. —Delaney Strunk, programming editor

Letts Classic Week to View Appointment Book ($32.99; amazon.com)

Letts Classic Week to View Appointment Book PHOTO: Amazon

Call me silly, but in the maelstrom of spreadsheets, Google docs and shared team calendars, I like to keep all my most important to-dos and deadlines written down in one easy-to-read place. What can I say: I’m an analog person living in a digital world. This planner’s hourly appointment schedule ensures you have enough space to track your days, while the leather cover tinged with gold accents give this pocket-sized — as in, it doesn’t take space on your already too-cluttered home workspace — an upgraded feel. —Scott Simone, deputy editor

Amirice Face Massager Kit ($16.59; amazon.com)

Amirice Face Massager Kit PHOTO: Amazon

I love this face massage kit that Tracee Ellis Ross posted on Instagram. This product makes the final step of my skincare routine feel like a luxurious send-off into dreamland. It relieves tension, is said to improve lymphatic flow and you can instantly see how effective a facial massage can be to not only your face but also for your wellbeing. —Natasha Hatendi, photo editor

Flexispot Stand Up Desk Converter (starting at $99.99; amazon.com)

Flexispot Stand Up Desk Converter PHOTO: Amazon

After reading about this standing desk converter in Underscored’s best standing desks testing piece (it took top honors for best converter), I finally took the plunge and made the purchase, and I’m so glad I did. This converter is small and compact, and it was SUPER easy to assemble. One of my biggest goals this year is to focus on wellness while working from home, and being able to stand and easily change positions throughout the day while I’m working is truly a game-changer. —Hayley Saltzman, head of social media

Spacekeeper 4 Tier Slim Storage Cart ($29.99; amazon.com)

Spacekeeper 4 Tier Slim Storage Cart PHOTO: Amazon

One of my goals this year is to focus on decorating my apartment and making better use of my space. I have so many beauty products, from hair care to makeup to skin care, that it’s taking over my bathroom and bedroom! I recently got this four-tier cart by Spacekeeper that’s legitimately 5 inches wide so it fits perfectly between my sink and the wall for extra storage. I also like that it’s white and rolls, because it matches my bathroom décor and is easy to move around. —Kiana Murden, associate lifestyle editor

Plant Made by Matthew Kenney 6-Entree Combo Pack ($64.99; amazon.com)

Plant Made by Matthew Kenney 6-Entree Combo Pack PHOTO: Amazon

As someone who strives to make the majority of my meals plant-based, I’m always looking for things that I can prepare quickly to make my work-from-home lunches (and, when it’s been a long day, my dinners) a little less sad. I’m a big fan of chef Matthew Kenney’s vegan restaurants in New York, and when I heard that he had launched a line of frozen plant-based meals, I knew I had to try them. My favorites in this pack are the buffalo cauliflower bites and the mac ‘n’ cheese, but a gluten-free pack is available too. All the flavorful meals are simple to prepare — you either just throw ‘em in the oven or microwave or heat them up on the stovetop — and super satisfying. —Emmy Favilla, deputy editor

Click and Grow Smart Garden (starting at $139.99; amazon.com)

Click and Grow Smart Garden PHOTO: Amazon

One of my goals for the new year is to eat healthier, fresher food. That’s why I *finally* pulled the trigger and purchased the top-rated Click and Grow Smart Garden — and it’s truly the best kitchen gadget I have ever owned. Yes, it’s an investment, but I can grow fresh vegetables and herbs from the comfort of my own home. And if you don’t have a green thumb like me, you’re in luck, because the kit comes with energy-efficient LED grow lights so that your plants THRIVE no matter your experience level. In just a few weeks, I was accomplishing my goal, and adding fresh basil to my pasta and mixing up delicious mint tea! —Stephanie Griffin, social strategist

2Kokoro Mezzaluna Salad Chopper ($15.85; amazon.com)

2Kokoro Mezzaluna Salad Chopper PHOTO: Amazon

In an effort to make more salads in the new year, I bought myself this dual-blade salad chopper, since I prefer when veggies and other mix-ins are minced into the smallest possible bites. Pro tip: I also use it to make a very well-mixed chicken salad. —Chelsea Stone, commerce editor

Casulo Portable Steam Sauna Home Spa ($114.99; amazon.com)

Casulo Portable Steam Sauna Home Spa PHOTO: Amazon

Okay, hear me out. One, I can’t handle cold weather, and two, who doesn’t want to have their own private “bathhouse” in a New York apartment? This steam sauna has been the MVP (most valued product) that I have purchased in 2021 so far. Of course it may feel strange to consider but the experience of having a lavender essential oil steam room available to me whenever I need it is worth every penny. There are so many benefits to steaming, but most importantly hitting the steam sauna before bed has helped me get the deepest sleep by far since 2021 began. It’s great for decompressing, detoxing and relieving muscle tension, not to mention my skin is super happy. —Natasha Hatendi, photo editor

Apple Watch Series 6 ($339, originally $399; amazon.com)

Apple Watch Series 6 PHOTO: Amazon

I’ve been focused on being more active in the new year, and the Apple Watch has been a huge game-changer for me. I love the way it helps game-ify physical activity, and I love being in competition with myself! I’ve become one of “those people” who simply HAS to close their rings… but it’s nice to have a clear goal to accomplish each day, especially as the world continues to be as unpredictable as ever. I put the watch on first thing in the AM, and I wait until the last second before bedtime to take it off. I also love the reminders to stand up and move around throughout the day. Now that I’m working from home all alone, I really need the reminder! —Hayley Saltzman, head of social media

National Parks WPA Wall Calendar 2021 ($14.99; amazon.com)

National Parks WPA Wall Calendar 2021 PHOTO: Amazon

I always need a calendar to help me keep track of deadlines and events. Obviously there are loads of calendars to choose from, but I always love getting one with pictures of National Parks so my NYC apartment can feel a bit more like the great outdoors. —Kai Burkhardt, editorial coordinator

La Croix Variety Pack, 10-Count ($22.15; amazon.com)

La Croix Variety Pack PHOTO: Amazon

Hydration is another essential component of wellness, and I sometimes struggle with the boredom of flat water, even if I infuse it with cucumber or strawberries. Switching up between flat water and La Croix sparkling water (Berry is my favorite flavor) keeps me motivated to stay hydrated without the unnecessary sugar or salt that some other flavored seltzers contain. —Katelyn Gendron, SEO analyst