Self-care is extra important these days, while we’re still dealing with a pandemic and winter is at its bleakest. Amazon Canada has a huge range of products meant to help you take a little extra care of yourself, from a shiatsu back massager and a green-tea-infused mattress to some helpful yoga blocks and a book exploring why burnout is so endemic to women. Best of all, all of our picks are currently on sale — but be sure to snag them before the deals end.

Levoit Himalayan Salt Lamp ($49.99, originally $59.99; amazon.ca)

Levoit Himalayan Salt Lamp PHOTO: Amazon

Set the mood for yoga or meditation with this hand-carved lamp, which gives off an amber glow encased in salt from Pakistan. It comes with a wide-ranging dimmer switch that can illuminate a room from low light to the full strength of its included 15-watt bulb.

3D Sleep Mask By PrettyCare, 2 Pack ($14.40, originally $19.95; amazon.ca)

3D Sleep Mask By PrettyCare, 2 Pack PHOTO: Amazon

These super-comfortable sleep masks are contoured to fit around your eye area to seal out light and deliver a sound sleep. They’re not bulky for sleeping either, at 6 centimeters thick, and the straps adjust up to 20 centimeters for a comfortable fit.

Shiatsu Back Massager Neck and Shoulder Massager with Deep Kneading and Heat Massage ($59.59 with $5 off coupon, originally $77.99; amazon.ca)

Shiatsu Back Massager Neck and Shoulder Massager PHOTO: Amazon

Designed to drape comfortably over your neck and shoulders, this gadget is the next-best alternative to the occasional massage, and it’s helpful if you have a little more tension in your shoulders these days for some reason.

CZZZ Weighted Blanket, 15 lbs ($59.99 with $20 off coupon, originally $79.99; amazon.ca)

CZZZ Weighted Blanket, 15 lbs PHOTO: Amazon

The premise behind weighted blankets is that with the addition of about 10% of your body weight covering you at night, you’ll feel more relaxed and sleep more soundly. Glass beads make up the filling of this blanket, but you can still throw it in the washing machine when it needs a refresh.

Zinus Memory Foam 6-Inch Green Tea Mattress, Narrow Twin ($111.52, originally $325.33; amazon.ca)

Zinus Memory Foam 6-Inch Green Tea Mattress, Narrow Twin PHOTO: Amazon

The 6 inches of this mattress are made up of cushiony, supportive layers of memory foam, comfort foam, airflow high-density foam and airflow high-density base support foam. Bonus: The mattress comes with a natural green tea extract that helps keep it fresh over time — and given its 4.5-star rating, Zinus just might be onto something with that.

“Burnout: The Secret to Unlocking the Stress Cycle” by Emily Nagoski, PhD and Amelia Nagoski, DMA ($17.08, originally $23; amazon.ca)

"Burnout: The Secret to Unlocking the Stress Cycle" by Emily Nagoski, PhD and Amelia Nagoski, DMA PHOTO: Amazon

Just because a lot of us are working from home these days doesn’t mean we’re less stressed (in fact, for some of us, quite the opposite). This book explores why women experience burnout more than men, and offers strategies to tackle it and prevent it from building up again.

Teeyar Cork Yoga Brick ($15.98 with $3 off coupon; originally $18.98: amazon.ca)

Teeyar Cork Yoga Brick PHOTO: Amazon

Whether you’re just getting into yoga this year or you’re already a pro, you might find this block helpful: They help support poses and alignment and help you sink a little deeper into some of those stretches.

