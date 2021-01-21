Medics go on hunger strike in Peru amid Covid-19 second wave

(CNN) Some Peruvian medics are going on hunger strike to demand more funding as cases of Covid-19 spiral in the country, according to a statement from Peru's Social Security National Medical Union (SINAMMSOP) published Wednesday.

The health workers began their hunger strike Tuesday in front of Peru's Ministry of Labor in capital city Lima. About a dozen medics from the national social security union have been taking part in protests there as the health system struggles to cope with a second wave of Covid-19.

"We have begun a hunger strike," said Teodoro Quinones, a doctor taking part in the protest, according to Reuters.

Quinones said the strike would last until Peru's Labor Minister removes the head of the country's Health Social Security, Fiorella Molinelli, who oversees government efforts to set up temporary health and isolation centers for Covid-19 patients.

As of Thursday, Molinelli, has not commented on the union's demands.

