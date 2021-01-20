This was excerpted from the January 20 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) Leave it to Seamus Heaney to encapsulate Joe Biden's inaugural goal. The incoming US president, who often filters his own life experience through his favorite Irish poetry, must conjure a moment "where hope and history rhyme."

America needs inspiration after a grinding four-year presidency of division, spite and assaults on its founding values. When Biden delivers his inaugural address Wednesday, expect him to share in the grief of the pandemic-blighted nation he leads and to offer grim honesty about the road ahead — both commodities scorned by the previous commander in chief.

FDR's infectious optimism and inaugural rallying cry, "The only thing we have to fear is fear itself" paved America's path out of crisis. Years of struggles against crippling polio had equipped him with inner steel, empathy for the dispossessed and an unshakeable belief that even in the most desperate hour, better times are ahead.