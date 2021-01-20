Utah man faces charges after authorities say he impersonated an officer and stole a doughnut

(CNN) Daniel Mark Wright, 47, is facing charges after Utah authorities accused him of impersonating an officer, possessing a stolen vehicle and stealing a doughnut.

A 7-Eleven employee approached a police officer Sunday, saying a suspicious person entered his store earlier that day wearing a sheriff's deputy jacket, but he didn't seem to be an officer, according to a probable cause statement from the Utah County Sheriff's Office.

The store manager said the man, later identified as Wright, stole a doughnut from the store, the probable cause statement says.

After the employee gave police a description of the white truck the man left the store in, police found the vehicle parked in a nearby motel.

The truck was listed as stolen, the probable cause statement said. An officer looked at surveillance video from the 7-Eleven store, which the probable cause statement said also showed a woman in the vehicle. Both Wright and 40-year-old Christian Rose Olsen are facing charges of possessing a stolen vehicle, a second-degree felony.

