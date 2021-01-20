Today begins 1-20-21, the beginning of a string of palindrome dates

(CNN) The next ten days are sure to be historic, and it's not just because of the inauguration.

Wednesday marks the beginning of a slew of palindrome dates , which are dates that can be read the same forward and backward.

For 10 consecutive days, from 1/20/21 to 1/29/21, the dates are mirrored. And, according to the Farmers' Almanac , this is the first palindrome-number Inauguration Day, with the next one occurring in 1,000 years on January 20, 3021.

Later this year, we'll have even more palindrome dates -- beginning with 12/1/21 and going until 12/9/21.

For those that use the DD/MM/YY format -- like in the UK -- there won't be any such palindrome fun.

Read More