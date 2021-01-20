3 National Guard soldiers killed in helicopter crash in New York state

(CNN) Three New York National Guard soldiers were killed Wednesday night when their helicopter crashed while on a routine training mission in upstate New York, according to the New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs.

The crash happened in Mendon, about 17 miles south of Rochester, the military and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

Multiple calls for an aircraft in distress came in around 6:30 p.m., Monroe County Sheriff Todd K. Baxter said in a news conference.

"According to the 911 reports ... there were calls of a sputtering, the sounds of an engine and that the aircraft was flying very low, more low than normal," Baxter said.

First responders arrived to find a helicopter on fire.

