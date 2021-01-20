The Howard University marching band will escort Vice President Kamala Harris to the White House

(CNN) Howard University's marching band has taken part in presidential inaugurations before. But during today's inaugural parade, they'll be escorting one of their own.

The renowned Showtime Marching Band will accompany Vice President Kamala Harris -- an alumna of Howard University herself -- to the White House shortly after she takes her oath of office, along with President Joe Biden.

"Throughout her career, the vice president-elect has carried her Howard education with her, ensuring that she adhere to truth and service and inspiring her to achieve unprecedented levels of excellence," said Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick in a statement.

"It is perfectly fitting that the Showtime Marching Band, the ensemble that captures and reverberates the heartbeat of our institution, should accompany her on this last leg of her journey to the White House."

