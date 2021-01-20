An ASL interpreter for Hawaii's Covid-19 press briefings has died of the virus

(CNN) An American Sign Language interpreter who helped keep the deaf community informed during Covid-19 press briefings in Hawaii has died from the virus.

Patty Sakal, 62, passed away on Friday morning at Alvarado Hospital Medical Center in La Mesa, California during a trip to visit family, her sister Lorna Mouton Riff told CNN. Her health rapidly declined after testing positive for the virus and she was unable to return home to Hawaii, Riff said.

Sakal was a well-known advocate for the deaf community in Honolulu. A child to deaf parents, she was raised in the community and dedicated her life to offering interpreting services in her 40-year career, Riff said.

Hawaii's statewide ASL interpreting service, Isle Interpret, described Sakal as a "beloved friend, mentor, and colleague" in a post to social media on Friday . "Our hearts go out to her three daughters whom she loved dearly, Aisha, Amanda, and Andrea, and her sweet mo'opuna as they mourn the loss of the pu'uwai of their family."

When Hawaii government officials led daily coronavirus briefings to inform the public of the crisis last year, Sakal was there to ensure the hearing impaired stayed informed.

Read More