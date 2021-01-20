Scientists have finally worked out how butterflies fly

(CNN) Scientists have long wondered how butterflies fly -- compared with other flying animals, the creatures have unusually short, broad and large wings relative to their body size.

Now, experts have found that the insects "clap" their wings together -- and their wings are perfectly evolved for better propulsion.

Biologists from Sweden's Lund University set out to test a 50-year-old theory, that butterflies "clap" their wings together, pushing out the trapped air to create a jet and push the animal in the opposite direction.

"Butterflies look different from many other flying animals, compared to birds and bats. They have a very extreme wing shape -- very large, short but very broad wings compared to their little body," Per Henningsson, associate professor in biology at Lund University, told CNN. "That is a bit of a puzzle, because that sort of wing is quite inefficient."

The biologists studied free-flying butterflies, and in their aerodynamic analysis, found the creatures' wings form a cupped shape during the upstroke and "clap," thrusting the butterfly forward. Meanwhile, the downstroke helps with weight support.

