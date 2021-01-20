(CNN) —

Today, you’ll find a deal on a top-rated smart scale, a discounted Anker Nebula projector and savings on Leesa mattresses. All that and more below.

Anker Nebula Mars II Pro PHOTO: Amazon

Bring movie night outside (or onto any wall in your house) with a new projector from Anker’s Nebula. The Mars II Pro allows you to view your favorite movies and shows in crisp detail via a 500 ANSI lumen LED lamp, while powerful dual 10W speakers fill your space with immersive cinematic sound. Plus, Nebula’s mobile app allows you to turn your smartphone into a remote control.

Eufy Smart Scale P1 PHOTO: Amazon

The Eufy Smart Scale P1 knows far more than just your weight, and right now you’ll pay just $27.99 for it on Woot!. Via a mobile app, this scale provides 13 other useful measurements that can help you achieve your fitness goals, and it works with third-party apps like Apple Health, Google Fit and Fitbit to track your measurements. Plus, it allows for up to 16 individual users on each account so the whole family can take advantage of the scale to further their fitness goals.

Cole Haan PHOTO: Cole Haan

It’s the ideal time of year to load up on winter essentials — especially since the End of Season Sale is on at Cole Haan. Quality outerwear, boots and accessories like scarves and gloves are up to 70% off for just a couple more days at the coveted brand. But sure to shop now; it’s likely your last chance to save before the next big chill hits.

Leesa PHOTO: Leesa

Sleep well and save at Leesa’s Annual Winter Sale, happening now through the weekend. You can score up to $375 off mattresses at the event, with models starting at $499. Leesa has a mattress to suit every sleeper’s preferences, from all-foam to foam-and-spring hybrid mattresses, not to mention free no-contact delivery on all orders.

Stila Cosmetics PHOTO: Stila Cosmetics

The eyes have it with Stila’s latest BOGO promo. Right now, when you buy any eye makeup from the beloved cosmetics brand, you’ll get another eye product of equal or lesser value for 50% off when you use promo code EYESBOGO50. While the promo excludes sale items, kits and sets, it does include our pick for best liquid eyeliner: Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner. It’s so adept at making a precise wing, you might just want to pick up two tubes today.

Adidas

Adidas PHOTO: Adidas

There’s never been a better time to gear up for a new year of workouts — indoor or outdoor — since Adidas has added tons of new markdowns to its Last Chance Sale. It’s your final opportunity to save up to 60% on favorites in the clearance section, including styles for men and women like Superstar Pure Shoes, the Cross-Up 365 Sweatshirt, Marathon 20 Shorts and more. There’s no code needed to partake in the promo — just be sure to snag what you need for your fitness goals before it’s gone for good.

Best Buy

Best Buy PHOTO: Best Buy

Find savings on most any tech you need at Best Buy’s 4-Day Sale. Not only are there deals on the usual suspects — laptops, Apple products and cell phones — but kitchen appliances, PC gaming, smart home products and much more are also marked down. Plus, save big on all the TVs and sound systems you need for the upcoming big game.

iRobot Roomba Robotic Vacuums

iRobot Roomba PHOTO: Amazon

Get a jump start on spring cleaning with discounted iRobot Roomba vacuums. The Roomba i3 is $100 off at $299.99, and the Roomba 675 is $80 off at $199.99 — plus, iRobot’s automatic mopping and sweeping device, the Braava 380t, is discounted to $199.99.

United by Blue

United by Blue PHOTO: United by Blue

Whether you’re looking for some new fashionable spring layers or discounted winter gear, United by Blue has got you covered with its end-of-season sale. Now through the end of January you can save up to 60% sitewide — plus, you can get an extra 50% off sale items with code BYEWINTER.

Hydro Flask

Hydro Flask PHOTO: Hydro Flask

Select colors of Hydro Flask’s incredibly popular bottles are on sale for 25% off right now, while supplies last. Plus, select sale items are marked down 50%, so you can get yourself a bottle that can keep your water cold for hours on end.

Sweaters at Nordstrom Rack

Sweaters at Nordstrom Rack PHOTO: Nordstrom Rack

There’s no better time to restock your sweater collection than the dead of winter. Luckily, Nordstrom Rack is marking down super-cozy styles from plenty of top brands for a limited time. Keep an eye out for rare deals on Madewell, Free People and Everlane pullovers, plus cardigans that are ideal for lounging at home.

Refurbished Dyson Ball Animal+ Upright Vacuum ($149.99, originally $499.99; ebay.com)

Dyson PHOTO: Amazon

If you like to be in control when it comes to vacuuming, this refurbished Ball Animal+ Upright is for you. As with all Dyson vacuums, the bagless model offers top-of-the-line suction and whole-machine HEPA filtration. A self-adjusting cleaner head automatically adapts to any floor type, from hardwood to carpet, while Ball technology makes steering the vacuum into even the most awkward corners a breeze.

Several attachments are also included in the box: The tangle-free turbine tool expertly removes pet hair from furniture; the stair tool ensures each step gets clean; a multi-angle tool allows you to reach the highest spots in your home; and the combination tool is ideal for tough-to-clean crevices.

Case-Mate

PHOTO: Case-Mate

Underscored readers can snag exclusive savings on all their case needs. For a limited time, Case-Mate is running a buy one, get one 50% off promo when you use code CNN50. It’s the perfect deal for those who were gifted some new electronics over the holidays, or those just looking for a tech refresh in 2021.

