Indian state renames dragon fruit to avoid association with China

The Indian state of Gujarat has decided to change the name of dragon fruit, claiming that the original name was associated with China, which drew derision from the country's opposition on Wednesday.

"The Gujarat government has decided ... the word dragon fruit is not appropriate, and is associated with China. The fruit's shape is like a lotus, and hence we have given it a new Sanskrit name, kamalam. There is nothing political about it," Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani told media on Tuesday.

Gujarat is the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The lotus, or kamal as it is called in Hindi, is the symbol of Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The spiky fruit will henceforth be known as kamalam in the state, said Rupani, who is from the BJP.

The development comes a few months after Modi had praised farmers in a radio programme for cultivating the dragon fruit in the arid region of Kutch in Gujarat.

"After that the farmers had approached me, and suggested changing the name of dragon fruit to kamalam," Vinod Chavda, the BJP Member of Parliament from Kutch, told Reuters. "I am happy that the state has accepted the proposal."

