Zimbabwe's foreign minister dies after contracting Covid-19

(CNN) Zimbabwe's foreign minister, Sibusiso Moyo, has died at a local hospital after catching Covid, said government spokesman George Charamba, on Wednesday.

Moyo was the army officer who went on state television on November 15, 2017 to announce the military's takeover of power from former late president Robert Mugabe

"The Nation will be kept apprised of further developments regarding this untimely demise of the late Minister, himself a decorated soldier and freedom fighter," said Charamba in a statement. President Emmerson Mnangagwa paid tribute to Moyo, saying Zimbabwe had lost "a devoted public servant and a true hero."

"I have lost a friend. He fought his entire life so that Zimbabwe could be free," he said in a tweet.

The Foreign Ministry said he was "a man who fought tirelessly for a better Zimbabwe."

Read More