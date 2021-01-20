Zimbabwe's foreign minister dies after contracting Covid-19

(CNN) Zimbabwe's foreign minister, Sibusiso Moyo, has died at a local hospital after catching Covid, said government spokesman George Charamba, on Wednesday.

"The Nation will be kept apprised of further developments regarding this untimely demise of the late Minister, himself a decorated soldier and freedom fighter," said Charamba in a statement. President Emmerson Mnangagwa paid tribute to Moyo, saying Zimbabwe had lost "a devoted public servant and a true hero."

"I have lost a friend. He fought his entire life so that Zimbabwe could be free," he said in a tweet.

The Foreign Ministry said he was "a man who fought tirelessly for a better Zimbabwe."

