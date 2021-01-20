Nigeria's Burna Boy featured on US inauguration playlist

Burna boy's @burnaboy Destiny song to be played at @JoeBiden 's inauguration as US President 👏🏽🎉🙌🏽. At this point, I have agreed, Burna Boy is African GIANT 🙌🏽💪🏼👍. We have dashed him the crown 👏🏽😁

Raedio President Benoni Tagoe said the company was honored to create the playlist. "We know that music has the power to bring people together, and after a year of national challenges and division, we hope this collection serves as an indication of a new beginning, positive change, and a reminder that music of all types is a common language."

"These songs and artists reflect the relentless spirit and rich diversity of America," said Presidential Inaugural Committee CEO Tony Allen in a statement. "They are the score to a new chapter and will help bring people together as the Biden-Harris Administration begins its important work to unite our country," Allen said.

At 29, Burna Boy is one of Africa's breakout stars, and his music has been sampled and featured by some of the world's biggest artists including Fall Out Boys, Jorja Smith, and Beyoncé.

His album 'Twice as Tall' was nominated for Best Global Music album at the upcoming Grammy awards while his debut album 'African Giant' was also nominated for the same award last year.

Burna Boy performs onstage during the Post Show at the 2019 BET Awards

Burna Boy has been a vocal critic of governments across the continent.

He released the song '20 10 20' in October, which was inspired by the shootings at Lekki toll gate when Nigerian soldiers fired into a crowd of protestors.

"I close my eyes and all I see is Lekki toll gate," he said in a tweet three days after the shootings. "I've seen a lot of Violence and death in my Life but this is the one that has Traumatized me."

A picture of a bloodied Nigerian flag that went viral at the time is still his Twitter avatar.

In September 2019, following a spate of xenophobic attack s in South Africa, targeted at Nigerians, he vowed never to return to the country, a move that sparked criticism on social media.

The artist later changed his mind and announced that he would perform at the 'Africa Unite' concert in South Africa, the concert was later canceled.

However, South Africans took a dim view of his earlier comments and there was a barrage of criticism and even threats of violence according to the organizers, who canceled the concert