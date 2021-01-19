A 99-million-year-old beetle shines light on the evolution of glowing insects

Photos: Bioluminescent fauna and flora In this July 21, 2016 photo, fireflies light up a section of a forest in Mexico. At times, hundreds of the bioluminescent beetles will synchronize their lights, blinking on and off in perfect rhythm. Click through the gallery to see other bioluminescent organisms. Hide Caption 1 of 9

Photos: Bioluminescent fauna and flora Each year, Watasenia scintillans, or firefly squid, rise up from the deep waters off the coast of Japan to mate. Hide Caption 2 of 9

Photos: Bioluminescent fauna and flora Tube anemone display multiple different colors, making them a popular feature of home aquariums. Hide Caption 3 of 9

Photos: Bioluminescent fauna and flora Noctiluca scintillans or sea sparkle is a large, bioluminescent and nontoxic phytoplankton that causes the sea to glow. It is relatively common in Hong Kong, but it is uncommon to capture its iridescent glow on camera. It only appears when the water is disturbed or the ecosystem is out of balance. Hide Caption 4 of 9

Photos: Bioluminescent fauna and flora Sea creatures aren't the only thing that glow. Some fungi do, too. Omphalotus nidiformis or ghost fungus is primarily found in Australia. It uses a bioluminescence technique certain organisms have developed to create energy, in the form of light, through a chemical reaction. Hide Caption 5 of 9

Photos: Bioluminescent fauna and flora The pelagic octopus or open-ocean octopus is mainly found in Hawaii. Documentary filmmaker Martin Dohrn developed a special camera to catch bioluminescence because he says it was "...designed to function at the very limits of animal vision, which is far beyond the limits of most cameras." Hide Caption 6 of 9