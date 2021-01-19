WNBA team Atlanta Dream, co-owned by Kelly Loeffler, is close to being sold, league says

(CNN) The sale of the WNBA's Atlanta Dream -- co-owned by outgoing US Sen. Kelly Loeffler -- is close to being finalized, a league spokesperson told CNN on Tuesday.

The news of the sale was first reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Loeffler, who lost to Rev. Raphael Warnock in the historic Georgia senatorial runoff earlier this month, is a Republican who previously caused controversy in the WNBA by saying she doesn't support the Black Lives Matter movement. She also called for the depoliticization of professional sports.

Warnock is scheduled to be sworn in as a US senator on Wednesday.

"As it relates to the Atlanta Dream, we understand a sale of the franchise is close to being finalized," a WNBA spokesperson told CNN in an email. "Once the sale negotiation is concluded, additional information will be provided."

