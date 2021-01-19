Trump reportedly wants a 21-gun salute for his departure. The military honor has a fascinating history

(CNN) As President Donald Trump prepares to leave Washington, D.C. for a post-presidential life in Florida, he has indicated that he wants an elaborate sendoff.

A color guard, a military band and a red carpet are among the pomp and circumstance under consideration, an administration official told CNN.

Another idea that's being floated: a 21-gun salute.

The 21-gun salute is one of the great honors bestowed on government and military officials, fired for heads of state, on the day of a US President's funeral and on Memorial Day.

Here's the history behind the honor, and how it's used today.

