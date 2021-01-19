NBA star Kyrie Irving bought George Floyd's family a house

(CNN) Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving bought a house for the family of George Floyd, who died last year at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

Jackson said he'd known Floyd since he was a teenager and said everyone called them twins.

"Kyrie Irving bought them a house. Lil Wayne's manager bought them a Mercedes-Benz. Barbra Streisand gave them stock in Disney , so I think God has definitely blessed her and right now she's she's doing the best she's ever done, she's happy," Jackson told host Etan Thomas on the podcast.

Irving was asked about the gift Tuesday at a Nets media availability.

"I just want to keep continuing to fulfill our purpose in serving a lot of the underserved communities. Those don't necessarily get the same attention from just others around," he said. "So just trying to do my part with service, that's all."

In a statement, Jackson said Irving had been checking in on him to see what he could do.

"He wanted to help George's family and I let him know that a house was what they needed at that time and he made it happen in a heartbeat," Jackson said.