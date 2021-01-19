NBA star Kyrie Irving bought George Floyd's family a house

(CNN) Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving bought a house for the family of George Floyd, who died last year at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

Jackson said he'd known Floyd since he was a teenager and said everyone called them twins.

"Kyrie Irving bought them a house. Lil Wayne's manager bought them a Mercedes Benz. Barbara Streisand gave them stock in Disney , so I think God has definitely blessed her and right now she's she's doing the best she's ever done, she's happy," Jackson said.

Irving's publicist confirmed the gift in an email to CNN, but did not give any more details.

"Kyrie simply wanted to help," said publicist Ashley Blackwood.

In a statement, Jackson said that Irving had been checking in on him to see what he could do.

"He wanted to help George's family and I let him know that a house was what they needed at that time and he made it happen in a heartbeat," Jackson said.