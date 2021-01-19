Boston-based political scientist accused of acting as an unregistered agent of Iran

(CNN) A Boston-based political scientist and author has been arrested and charged with acting as an unregistered foreign agent of the Iranian government.

Federal prosecutors said Kaveh Lotfolah Afrasiabi, 63, was to make an initial appearance in US District Court in Massachusetts Tuesday after his arrest one day earlier at his home in Watertown on charges of conspiracy to act as an unregistered foreign agent and acting as a foreign agent without registration.

CNN has reached out to an attorney for Afrasiabi for comment.

A criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday in federal court in Brooklyn said Afrasiabi was secretly employed by the Iranian government and paid by Iranian diplomats at the country's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York since at least 2007.

"Afrasiabi allegedly sought to influence the American public and American policymakers for the benefit of his employer, the Iranian government, by disguising propaganda as objective analysis and expertise," Seth DuCharme, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said in a statement.

