Hiland Dairy recalls batch of chocolate milk, saying it may contain food-grade sanitizers

(CNN) A batch of chocolate milk has been recalled after it was discovered that some could contain food-grade sanitizers.

Hiland Dairy is recalling half-pint, 1% low fat, chocolate milk, sold in small cartons, produced in Norman, Oklahoma, the company said in an announcement. Consuming food-grade sanitizers could cause illness.

Affected products were distributed to these areas, according to the announcement:

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, metro area

Western Oklahoma

Dallas

San Antonio, Texas

Tyler, Texas

The sell-by date fs January 27, 2021, and only products with the plant code #4025 are involved.

