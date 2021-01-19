Baseball Hall of Famer Don Sutton dead at 75

(CNN) Hall of Fame baseball player Don Sutton died Monday night at the age of 75, his son tweeted Tuesday.

"Saddened to share that my dad passed away in his sleep last night. He worked as hard as anyone I've ever known and he treated those he encountered with great respect...and he took me to work a lot. For all these things, I am very grateful. Rest In Peace," Daron Sutton tweeted.

A right-handed pitcher, Don Sutton spent most of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The team retired his famed No. 20 jersey in 1998, the same year Sutton was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Along with the Dodgers, Sutton pitched for the Houston Astros, Milwaukee Brewers, Oakland Athletics and the California Angels.

This July 20, 1977, file photo shows American League pitcher Don Sutton of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 48th All-Star Game in New York.

Sutton was born in Clio, Alabama, in 1945, and made his big-league debut in March 1966 with the Dodgers.

