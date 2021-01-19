College Board will no longer offer SAT's optional essay and subject tests

(CNN) The SAT's optional essay and subject tests have been nixed by the College Board, the latest step away from standardized testing in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"As students and colleges adapt to new realities and changes to the college admissions process, College Board is making sure our programs adapt with them. We're making some changes to reduce demands on students," the organization said in a statement.

The subject tests will still be offered for international students, but only for two more sessions -- in May and June of 2021.

Students already registered for subject tests will be automatically refunded, the organization said. Those registered for the SAT essay will still be able to take the test through June 2021.

In response to why the organization is discontinuing the SAT essay, College Board again referenced the "changing needs" of students and colleges.