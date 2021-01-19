California sheriff's deputy and police dog killed in shootout

(CNN) A California sheriff's deputy and a police dog were killed in a shootout with a suspect Monday night, Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones told reporters during a news briefing.

The shootout came after deputies pursued a driver who had failed to stop. The brief chase ended near the California State Fairgrounds Race Track in Sacramento, where the driver crashed the vehicle and refused to get out, deputies said.

After using less-lethal weapons to shoot out the back window, "one of the K-9 officers deployed a dog to the vehicle to try and assist getting the suspect out," said the sheriff. "The suspect immediately shot and killed the K-9 unit and then immediately started firing on the officers."

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones speaks at a news briefing.

Two deputies were struck by gunfire and transported by fellow deputies to a local hospital where one was pronounced dead. The other deputy is in stable condition. The suspect is dead, CNN affiliate KCRA reported.

The fallen deputy was a six-year veteran and leaves behind a wife and an infant child, said Jones. His wife "is going to be going through something she should never have to go through and they have a very small infant that is going to grow up without a father," he said.

Read More