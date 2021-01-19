India achieves stunning Test victory over Australia with record-breaking run chase

(CNN) A record-breaking run chase at the Gabba saw India topple Australia to take an unlikely 2-1 series victory.

India needed 328 to win on Tuesday -- the final day of the four-test series -- as Shubman Gill's 91 and an unbeaten 89 from Rishabh Pant led the charge for the touring side.

Pant hit the winning runs with just three overs remaining to inflict a first defeat on Australia at the Gabba since 1988 and record the highest fourth innings run chase at the Brisbane fortress.

It comes exactly a month on from India being bowled out for a lackluster 36 in the first Test in Adelaide -- the team's lowest ever score in Test cricket.

Since that defeat, the injury-hit side has rallied to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, winning the second Test in Melbourne and playing out a thrilling draw in Sydney.

Read More