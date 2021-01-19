(CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has braved ice-cold temperatures for an Epiphany Dip in a pool outside of Moscow, according to a video and photos posted by the Kremlin press pool on Tuesday.

In the footage, the 68-year-old is seen exiting a log cabin wearing a long sheepskin coat, disrobing and submerging himself three times in a cross-shaped pool crowned with an ice-carved Crucifixion statue.

Temperatures in the Moscow region have been at around -20 degrees Celsius (-4 degrees Fahrenheit) in the past week.

Celebrated on January 19, Epiphany Day commemorates the baptism of Jesus in the River Jordan. On Epiphany, water is considered holy, and many people across Russia and Eastern Europe take a dip as a sign of their Orthodox Christian faith.

The tradition is widely believed to bring good health, toughen one's immune system and wash away sins.