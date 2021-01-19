(CNN) —

Working from home used to be a rare benefit that few were able to enjoy. But now, with lockdown measures in place across Canada again, working from home is the norm for many of us.

Some aspects of working from home are amazing, but blending work and home life does present some challenges too, especially if you also have other adults or children sharing your workspace.

Whether your WFH setup is a temporary measure or a more permanent arrangement, you’ll need to outfit your space with key pieces of furniture and tech as well as comfort items that will keep you productive and give you a mental health boost throughout the workday.

Read on to find the best products to make your home office work for you.

Home office furniture

Homfa 23.62-Inch Z-Shaped Bamboo End Table and Laptop Desk ($69.99; amazon.ca)

Homfa 23.62-Inch Z-Shaped Bamboo End Table and Laptop Desk PHOTO: Amazon

If you won’t be working from home for very long or you’re very short on space, a full desk might not make sense for you. Instead, pick up this compact desk that can be pulled up to a chair or the couch, or even get taken outside on the patio once the warmer weather arrives.

Dragonn Ergonomic Kneeling Chair ($174.99, originally $199.99; amazon.ca)

Dragonn Ergonomic Kneeling Chair PHOTO: Amazon

Keep your back in an upright, straight position and reduce back, knee and neck pain with this alternative to a traditional office chair. The tilted seat helps you to sit up and reduces the temptation to hunch over the keyboard.

Branch Standing Desk ($925; branchfurniture.ca)

Branch Standing Desk PHOTO: Branch Furniture

This standing desk is fully adjustable with a three-stage lift that can comfortably accommodate users up to 6 feet 8 inches in height. You can find a Branch retail shop in Toronto, or take advantage of the brand’s free shipping across Canada. You can also choose preassembly and delivery to Toronto, Ottawa, Waterloo, Montreal and Vancouver and save yourself a job.

ErgoChair 2 ($369, originally $419; autonomous.ai)

ErgoChair 2 PHOTO: Autonomous

Sit tall in this ergonomic chair that provides full support to your back and encourages correct posture. You get free shipping across Canada and quick and easy setup with its online tutorial video. This chair comes in black, grey, red, blue or evergreen colour options.

Cozoo LED Desk Lamp With 3 USB Charging Port ($49.99; amazon.ca)

Cozoo LED Desk Lamp With 3 USB Charging Port PHOTO: Amazon

For a productive workspace, you need good, functional light. This lamp, which comes in black and white, not only provides a directed light source but also doubles as a charging station.

Home office tech

STM ChargeTree Multi-Device Charging Station ($90.43; amazon.ca)

STM ChargeTree Multi-Device Charging Station PHOTO: Amazon

This clever gadget charges three devices at once and is also able to wirelessly charge your AirPods. A handy indicator light lets you know when items are charged.

Master & Dynamic Award-Winning MH40 Over-Ear, Closed-Back Headphones ($259.96; amazon.ca)

Master & Dynamic Award-Winning MH40 Over-Ear, Closed-Back Headphones PHOTO: Amazon

Enjoy a high-quality listening experience with these stylish headphones from sound leaders Master & Dynamic. They feature Bluetooth 5.0 with a 100-foot/30-meter connectivity range and 18 hours of playtime. Crafted in fine leather and aluminum with lambskin ear cuffs, they’re available in nine different colour combinations. These headphones simply sound as good as they look.

Microsoft VGY-00001 13.5-Inch Touch-Screen Surface Laptop 3 ($1,149, originally $1,199.99; amazon.ca)

Microsoft VGY-00001 13.5-Inch Touch-Screen Surface Laptop 3 PHOTO: Amazon

Keep on top of office deadlines and quickly access all your online documents with this powerful yet compact laptop computer. Expect an 80% charge in just one hour, and 11.5 hours of battery life.

SideTrak Slide Portable Monitor for Laptop ($429.99; amazon.ca)

SideTrak Slide Portable Monitor for Laptop PHOTO: Amazon

This clever product connects to the back of your laptop and allows you to have dual screens. Weighing only 1.65 pounds, it can travel with you so that you have the perfect multiple monitor setup on the go. Compatible with most laptops sized between 13 inches and 17.5 inches, it enables you to multitask with ease.

Plugable USB-C to HDMI Multiport Adapter, 3-in-1 Hub ($34.95; amazon.ca)

Plugable USB-C to HDMI Multiport Adapter, 3-in-1 Hub PHOTO: Amazon

Add additional ports to any laptop that comes equipped solely with USB-C with this adapter. It includes a USB, HDMI and pass-through USB-C port to stream video and multitask with ease.

Plugable USB-C Hub Multiport Adapter, 7-in-1 Hub ($39.95, originally $49.99; amazon.ca)

Plugable USB-C Hub Multiport Adapter, 7-in-1 Hub PHOTO: Amazon

If you need even more connectivity, this small adapter fits easily in your pocket and turns a single USB-C port into seven ports: three USB 3.0s, a 4K HDMI, an SD and a microSD card reader and a pass-through USB-C.

Adonit Note M With Mouse Sensor ($99.89; amazon.ca)

Adonit Note M With Mouse Sensor PHOTO: Amazon

Looking for a stylus you can use on any computer with Bluetooth? Try this incredibly accurate option that doesn’t just move the cursor around the screen but also has both left- and right-click mouse functions and a scrolling bar.

Air Innovations Air Purifier ($571; amazon.ca)

Air Innovations Air Purifier PHOTO: Amazon

As you’ll be spending more time indoors, keep the air in your house free from allergens and odours with this ultra-quiet and energy-efficient unit. The large, easy-to-read display and touch controls make it incredibly easy to use.

Home office stationery and supplies

Erin Condren Monthly Petite Planner ($23.30; amazon.ca)

Erin Condren Monthly Petite Planner PHOTO: Amazon

Get organized with all your work meetings and important deadlines with this attractive planner from Erin Condren. It also includes note pages and stickers to decorate your agenda.

Multifunction Desk Organizer ($30.99; amazon.ca)

Multifunction Desk Organizer PHOTO: Amazon

With space for pens and pencils, rulers, paper clips and a calculator, this multifunctional desk organizer can even be used to store makeup! Either way, it gets all your essential items off your desk and right at your fingertips, and it comes in three colours.

AmazonBasics 5-Inch-by-8-Inch Writing Pads, 6-Pack ($17.99; amazon.ca)

AmazonBasics 5-Inch-by-8-Inch Writing Pads, 6-Pack PHOTO: Amazon

Stock up on the essentials for your home office with these writing pads with chipboard backings that allow you to take notes practically anywhere. You’ll receive two of each colour, including pink, orchid and blue.

Erin Condren Designer Desk Accessories Weekly Schedule and Productivity Pad ($24.20; amazon.ca)

Erin Condren Designer Desk Accessories Weekly Schedule and Productivity Pad PHOTO: Amazon

This pretty 10-inch-by-10-inch desk pad keeps you on schedule with spaces to record notes, reminders and the day’s events and appointments.

JeVenis Cactus Ballpoint Pens With Pouch, 19-Piece Set ($18.99; amazon.ca)

JeVenis Cactus Ballpoint Pens With Pouch, 19-Piece Set PHOTO: Amazon

You’re at home now, so your workplace doesn’t have to be so serious. Lighten up with this quirky and fun cactus pen set, which also includes sticky notes, a photo clip and a pencil case.

Erin Condren Designer Colorful Dual-Tip Markers, 10-Pack ($32.30; amazon.ca)

Erin Condren Designer Colorful Dual-Tip Markers, 10-Pack PHOTO: Amazon

Keep your planner looking bright and attractive with these premium quality markers. Each of the 10 pens in this set has both fine and thick tips and comes in the candy-inspired colours of fuchsia, light pink, coral, nectarine, aloe, kelly green, cerulean, navy, amethyst and lilac.

Work-from-home fashion

Amy Byer AGB Women’s Soft Knit Palazzo Wide-Leg Knit Pant (starting at $27.23; amazon.ca)

Amy Byer AGB Women's Soft Knit Palazzo Wide-Leg Knit Pant PHOTO: Amazon

These super-soft black pants provide ultimate comfort whilst still looking chic. Pair with a simple T-shirt or a button-down for a classic look.

Liny Xin Women’s Cashmere Oversized Loose Knitted Crewneck Long-Sleeve Winter Warm Wool Pullover ($57.97, originally $87.39; amazon.ca)

Liny Xin Women's Cashmere Oversized Loose Knitted Crewneck Long-Sleeve Winter Warm Wool Pullover PHOTO: Amazon

You don’t need to forfeit style for comfort when you’re working from home. Stay warm and snug in the luxury of a Mongolian cashmere and wool blend. This oversized sweater comes in over 20 colours, so you’ll be sure to find a favourite or two.

Wrangler Riggs Workwear Men’s Logger Twill Work Shirt (starting at $47.99; amazon.ca)

Wrangler Riggs Workwear Men's Logger Twill Work Shirt PHOTO: Amazon

This hardwearing shirt is made from 100% cotton and washes well, helping you look ready for meetings even if you’re working from home. It comes in classic black and features two chest pockets.

Apolter Unisex Memory Foam Slippers ($23.79, originally $25.99; amazon.ca)

Apolter Unisex Memory Foam Slippers PHOTO: Amazon

Nobody can see your feet when you’re working from home, so you might as well put uncomfortable and pinching shoes in the closet and stick to cozy slippers instead. This pair is unisex and slip-on.

Health and comfort

Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion for Office Chair ($40.95; amazon.ca)

Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion for Office Chair PHOTO: Amazon

This memory foam cushion takes the pressure off your back with a U-shaped cushion that makes any chair more ergonomic. It comes in five colours, including black, grey, blue and red.

Flippy Multi-Angle Soft Pillow Lap Stand ($38.17; amazon.ca)

Flippy Multi-Angle Soft Pillow Lap Stand PHOTO: Amazon

This stand is suitable for iPads, tablets, e-readers, smartphones and even books or magazines. Three different angles and its sturdy and soft design also make it ideal for kids to use.

BackEmbrace Posture Corrector for Men and Women ($79; amazon.ca)

BackEmbrace Posture Corrector for Men and Women PHOTO: Amazon

Avoid the common aches and pains associated with sitting at a desk for too long by utilizing this posture corrector. The adjustable fit and sleek design remains comfortable during use and will not irritate. It’s also machine-washable, lightweight and breathable.

Uber Appliance UB-CH1 Uber Chill Mini Fridge (starting at $61.32, originally starting at $68.93; amazon.ca)

Uber Appliance UB-CH1 Uber Chill Mini Fridge PHOTO: Amazon

This compact fridge is small enough to earn a space right at your desk and keep snacks and drinks chilled and at hand during the workday. It’s available in six colours, including white, black, red, blue and silver.

Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single-Serve and Carafe Coffee Maker ($149.99; amazon.ca)

Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single-Serve and Carafe Coffee Maker PHOTO: Amazon

What’s a workplace without liquid motivation? Make a whole carafe or just a single cup with this versatile machine. You can use either loose ground coffee or coffee pods.