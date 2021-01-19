(CNN) —

It’s now time to share some birthday love to the Aquarius in your life. Born between January 20 and February 18, this air sign is known as one of the most unique of the zodiac. They’re assertive, rebellious and intellectual, but they’re also creative, free-spirited and a little unpredictable. In true humanitarian fashion, they appreciate fairness and justice, and are seriously compassionate toward other people. Ruled by the planet Uranus, Aquariuses are associated with a love of change and not being limited by strict rules and schedules.

Aquarius individuals know what they want, so they might be a little tricky to shop for. That’s why we’ve got you covered. From unique art to face masks for a cause, we’ve rounded up some products any Aquarius in your life is sure to love. If you want to check out more astrology gifts, take a look at our gift guide too.

Slip Zodiac Embroidered Silk Eye Mask ($50; bloomingdales.com)

Slip Zodiac Embroidered Silk Eye Mask PHOTO: Bloomingdale's

The Aquarius in your life might seem a bit aloof, but it’s really because they live in their own head. They’re big dreamers who would appreciate a silk eye mask like this one by Slip to make their beauty sleep that much more special. It’ll be that next-level luxury your Aquarius needs to come up with their next great idea.

Everlane The 100% Human Face Masks, 5-Pack ($25; everlane.com)

Everlane The 100% Human Face Masks, 5-Pack PHOTO: Everlane

Aquariuses are the humanitarians of the zodiac, so wearing a face mask is likely top of mind for your giftee. Grab them this five-pack of face masks by Everlane’s The 100% Human Collection, a line that donates a portion of each product sold to the American Civil Liberties Union. Your Aqua BFF will be happy that their gift benefited the greater good.

Emart 10-Inch Selfie Ring Light ($31.99; amazon.com)

Emart 10-Inch Selfie Ring Light PHOTO: Amazon

We rated this the best overall ring light because it’s lightweight, adjustable and affordable, so of course it’s a suitable gift for your Aquarius bestie. This sign is creative and clever, so they would appreciate this ring light that can help them improve their TikToks or take professional-looking photos.

Herbivore Self-Love Facial Ritual Kit ($58; herbivorebotanicals.com)

Herbivore Self-Love Facial Ritual Kit PHOTO: Herbivore

When shopping for an Aquarius, it’s important to gift something from a brand that supports a good cause. Even when thinking about beauty products, that means no harsh chemicals or pollutants, and definitely no testing on animals. Herbivore is one of our go-to clean skin care brands because its products are worth the hype. Your Aqua would love the Self-Love Facial Ritual Kit to rejuvenate after a long day.

Bearaby Cotton Napper ($249; bearaby.com)

Bearaby Cotton Napper PHOTO: Bearaby

Oftentimes, Aquariuses aren’t the best at expressing their emotions. They hide their feelings and cherish their alone time, so a weighted blanket like this one can feel like a comforting hug if they aren’t ready to open up to others yet. We rated this Bearaby Cotton Napper as one our favorite weighted blankets because it’s stylish and highly rated by purchasers. We’ve tested it and love that it doesn’t get overly hot like other options on the market.

BlendJet One Portable Blender ($39.95; urbanoutfitters.com)

BlendJet One Portable Blender PHOTO: Urban Outfitters

Freedom to do whatever their heart desires is super important to Aquariuses. Because they’re spontaneous, they’ll need some tools to make their on-the-go lifestyle seamless. This rechargeable portable blender would make a great gift for the Aqua in your life who would want to make smoothies (or margaritas) whenever.

Varmax Sewing Machine With Sewing Kit ($39.99; amazon.com)

Varmax Sewing Machine With Sewing Kit PHOTO: Amazon

Aquariuses are known for their intellect and creative ideas, so they need tools for healthy expression in whatever it is they’re great at. If your Aquarius detests shopping from other people’s designs and would rather make their own clothes, gift them this sewing machine fit for a beginner.

Blueland The Clean Essentials ($39; blueland.com)

Blueland The Clean Essentials PHOTO: Blueland

If your Aquarius stresses about the future of the planet (ideally, shouldn’t we all, though?), introduce them to Blueland — the eco-friendly cleaning brand that’s on a mission to eliminate single-use plastics from your home. The Clean Essentials kit, featuring three reusable bottles, one reusable hand soap bottle and tablets for the cleaning solution, is a brilliant way to help your loved one use less plastic.

Converse Run Star Hike ($110; converse.com)

Converse Run Star Hike PHOTO: Converse

Opposed to conventionality, Aquariuses don’t want to be like everyone else. So don’t dare get them a traditional pair of Converse they’d see everyone else wearing. Instead, opt for the Run Star Hike sneakers, which are a modern reimagination of the classic Chucks we know and love.

We Design Studios My Favorite Season Is the Fall of the Patriarchy Notebook ($13.49, originally $14.99; society6.com)

We Design Studios My Favorite Season Is the Fall of the Patriarchy Notebook PHOTO: Society6

Aquariuses are always in deep thought, whether that be with personal matters or how to save the world. Naturally, they often like to write to keep up with all their ideas. What better gift than a journal, then? Snag them this journal to remind them that their fight toward equality is worth it.

Ban.do Rise and Shine Orange Juice Vase ($25.95; bando.com)

Ban.do Rise and Shine Orange Juice Vase PHOTO: Ban.do

An eccentric art piece is sure to win over your Aquarius. They easily fawn over a truly unique work that’s just as unpredictable as they are. That being said, it’s easy to understand why we’d recommend this retro orange juice vase as a gift.

MasterClass Membership ($180 per year; masterclass.com)

MasterClass Membership PHOTO: Masterclass

This air sign is a lifelong learner. Even if they don’t want to be tied to a work or school schedule, new information is super exciting to them. That’s why a MasterClass subscription would make an excellent gift. From French pastry fundamentals to space exploration, your Aqua won’t know where to begin.

Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray ($49.97; amazon.com)

Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray PHOTO: Amazon

Keep in mind that Aquariuses need alone time to recharge and reflect on the day. If a relaxing bath is important to your giftee, this caddy tray will be a serious game changer for them. Fit for two and available in seven finishes, the caddy features a book or tablet holder, wine glass slots and even removable trays for ultimate customization.

UO Luna Baguette Bag ($44; urbanoutfitters.com)

UO Luna Baguette Bag PHOTO: Urban Outfitters

This might be the cutest statement bag we’ve seen in a while — perfect for a fashionable Aqua. They’d love the fun cow print paired with the small baguette shape that’s seriously in style right now.

Brooklyn Tag Aquarius Sign Constellation Necklace ($26.99, originally $29.99; etsy.com)

Brooklyn Tag Aquarius Sign Constellation Necklace PHOTO: Etsy

Who wouldn’t want to rock a necklace with their zodiac sign’s constellation pendant? Available in gold or silver, this dainty necklace would be a thoughtful gift for that person who you aren’t quite sure what to get.

Urban Outfitters Wireless AirPods Car Charger ($17, originally $24.95; urbanoutfitters.com)

Urban Outfitters Wireless AirPods Car Charger PHOTO: Urban Outfitters

Because Aquariuses love innovation and original ideas, they can be a sucker for a good tech gift. Present them with this wireless AirPods charger that will come in handy when their precious headphones die unexpectedly.

Numark DJ2GO2 Touch Compact 2 DJ Controller ($75.36, originally $89; amazon.com)

Numark DJ2GO2 Touch Compact 2 DJ Controller PHOTO: Amazon

Aquariuses prefer to be in control and don’t want to miss an opportunity to show off their skills. Honestly, they’re probably looking for a new quarantine hobby anyway. Gift your music lover this compact DJ controller that will have them performance-ready in no time. Even the most experienced DJs were impressed by this convenient controller.

100 Things to Do Scratch-Off Poster ($15; uncommongoods.com)

100 Things to Do Scratch-Off Poster PHOTO: Uncommon Goods

The year 2021 is all about creating new kinds of adventures and finding joy in the little things. With this scratch-off poster, your Aquarius will be excited to have fun things to cross off their list. From growing a tree to learning a new language, there are plenty of things to do until it’s safe to roam again.

Small Fish Infinity Cube Fidget Toy ($9.95; amazon.com)

Small Fish Infinity Cube Fidget Toy PHOTO: Amazon

Quarantine life has likely been especially difficult for Aquariuses, who long for the days of traveling or at least not being stuck in one location all day. Gift them this fidget toy for a little distraction during the endless Zoom calls to come. It’s even playable with one hand for some real multitasking.

Urban Decay Moondust Eye Shadow ($22; sephora.com)

Urban Decay Moondust Eye Shadow PHOTO: Sephora

A free-spirited Aquarius will crave a makeup look that’s anything but boring. Give them Urban Decay’s Moondust eye shadow for a pop of glitter that’s beyond even their wildest imaginations.