Martin Luther King Jr. would be 'greatly disappointed' in our nation, his son says

(CNN) The oldest son of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King said his father would be greatly disappointed in the nation if he were still alive.

"He understood we are a United States of America, not a divided state of America, and he would be telling us we must turn to each other, not turn on each other," said King, who spoke to CNN on the federal holiday honoring his father.

"We're going to see a new air brought in," he said.

But King noted it will take time for the country to move past what he called a "very difficult moment."

"We will do better. We are much better than the behavior that we've seen exhibited over the last few days," he said.