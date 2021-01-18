Dante Barksdale, who worked for more than a decade to keep Baltimore's streets safe from gun violence, is shot and killed

(CNN) Dante Barksdale spent the past decade and a half helping to keep Baltimore's neighborhoods safe from gun violence.

On Sunday, Barksdale -- who has been described as the "heart and soul" of the city's Safe Streets program and a "beloved friend" to many in the community -- fell victim to the very problem he worked to prevent.

Barksdale, 46, was discovered with a gunshot wound to his head on Sunday morning near Douglass Homes, a public housing development in southeast Baltimore, according to Baltimore police. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Officials did not provide any more detail around the circumstances of his death.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott mourned the loss, saying Barksdale's work "saved lives."

