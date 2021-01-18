Biden administration promises equitable vaccine access to Black and brown communities

(CNN) President-elect Joe Biden and his administration vow to ensure Black and brown people get equal access to the Covid-19 vaccine through mobile clinics, vaccination centers and partnerships with local communities, the chair of Biden's Covid-19 Equity Task Force said during a Black clergy event on Monday.

Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith said in Biden's first month of office, he will roll out an ambitious national vaccination strategy with the hopes of combating concerns with vaccine access and hesitancy among people of color who are dying from the virus at higher rates.

Nunez-Smith, who spoke during a virtual event hosted by Choose Healthy Life -- a group of prominent Black pastors working to combat the pandemic's impact on Black people -- said the administration is committed to helping Black and brown communities overcome the "structural barriers" that could prevent people from getting vaccinated.

Many of these challenges were exposed when Covid-19 testing was rolled out last year and there were not adequate tests or resources for urban communities, Nunez-Smith said.

Biden is working to prevent this with the vaccine rollout, she added.

