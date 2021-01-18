(CNN) Understandably lost in the morass of the horrifying things that have happened leading up to Joe Biden's inauguration is something that did not happen. Melania Trump will become the first modern first lady not to invite the woman who will replace her to the White House for a walk-through of the private living quarters on the second and third floors.

"The chill in her manner," Nancy later wrote, "matched the chill in the room."

These meetings aren't always filled with tension; they sometimes set the stage for long-lasting relationships. Michelle Obama and Laura Bush were able to work together later in part because of those first interactions.

The transition from the Bushes to the Obamas is considered one of the smoothest in modern history, though Laura had to put aside some ill will during that visit. As she wrote in her memoir, "It is easy to criticize a sitting president when you are not the one in the Oval Office, when you are not responsible for the decisions that must be made...I thought of that when I heard the daily rants from the campaign trail. It got so that even the weather seemed to be George's fault."

Barack Obama, she felt, was more consumed with attacking her husband than he was with going after his rival for the presidency, John McCain.

But Laura Bush invited Michelle Obama to the White House twice, once alone and once with her daughters. She showed her the dressing room window, which has a view through the Rose Garden to the West Wing, where first ladies can occasionally catch a glimpse of their husbands at work It's a standard stop on the tour. But the first stop on Laura Bush's tour was special: The bedrooms she thought Sasha and Malia, then ages 7 and 10, would like best.

First Lady Laura Bush (L) meets with Michelle Obama in the private residence of the White House November 10, 2008 in Washington, DC.

These visits make the presidency -- and all the family roles that go with it -- more connected to the humanity of the people who hold them. In their meeting as mothers with young daughters were perhaps the seeds of the moment in 2014 when Obama, then first lady, and Bush hosted a meeting (coinciding with President Obama's US - Africa Leaders Summit) with the spouses of African leaders that focused on the role they could play to improve education and health care in their countries.

At a 2016 event at the George W. Bush Presidential Center, Michelle Obama praised her predecessor. "As you all know, I deeply admire and respect Laura. And I think that it's important to collaborate with people you admire and respect, regardless of party. That's what makes a democracy work, truly." Last April, the two former first ladies participated in a joint event to raise money for Covid- 19 response. A collaboration like this is hard to imagine between Melania Trump and any other first lady.

Former presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama will attend Joe Biden's inauguration and after they will join Biden at Arlington National Cemetery for a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Hillary Rodham Clinton will also be there. This display of unity will bring Melania Trump's decision to do away with tradition into stark relief.

