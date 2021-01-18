David Axelrod: The scary call I got the night before Barack Obama's inauguration

David Axelrod, a senior CNN political commentator and host of "The Axe Files," was senior adviser to President Barack Obama and chief strategist for the 2008 and 2012 Obama presidential campaigns. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) The night before former President Barack Obama's first inauguration, I got an urgent call from Rahm Emanuel, his incoming chief of staff: "Can you call me back right away from a hard line?"

Rahm sounded a bit agitated, which wasn't entirely unusual. But the fact that he was asking me to call from a land line rather than my cell phone was a tipoff that something was amiss.

I was visiting friends in Washington, DC, when Rahm's jarring call came and borrowed a corded phone in a bedroom to resume our conversation.

"I'm going to tell you something you can't share with anyone -- not even Susan," he said, referring to my wife. "We've been talking to (Michael) Chertoff all day, and there is a serious threat on the inauguration."

Chertoff was the outgoing homeland security secretary for President George W. Bush. He shared intelligence that four young men who had been radicalized and gone overseas to train with Al Shabaab, an Al Qaeda affiliate in East Africa, may have slipped back into the US to target the inaugural ceremonies.

