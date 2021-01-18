Even a small portion of fried foods can increase risk of heart disease, study says

Photos: Easy ways to add fiber to your diet

Fiber helps stave off heart disease, cancer and digestive problems while helping control cholesterol, blood sugar and weight gain. But Americans get an average of only 15 grams a day instead of the 25 to 30 that doctors recommend.

It's not hard to add fiber to your daily diet. Start by learning your top fiber choices and then get creative, like this salad that combines beans and peaches with the roughage of lettuce.