Even a small portion of fried foods can increase risk of heart disease, study says

Easy ways to add fiber to your diet
Fiber helps stave off heart disease, cancer and digestive problems while helping control cholesterol, blood sugar and weight gain. But Americans get an average of only 15 grams a day instead of the 25 to 30 that doctors recommend.
It's not hard to add fiber to your daily diet. Start by learning your top fiber choices and then get creative, like this salad that combines beans and peaches with the roughage of lettuce.
Easy ways to add fiber to your diet
Eating fresh fruit is an easy way to add fiber each day. Apples add about 4½ grams; bananas and oranges have 3 grams.
Easy ways to add fiber to your diet
At 6 grams each, pears have some of the highest fiber content in the fruit family. Eat them raw, in salads or poached in wine or pomegranate juice for dessert.
Easy ways to add fiber to your diet
Fresh berries are an especially easy way to punch up your fiber intake. These bite-size beauties are chock full of fiber; a cup of most berries adds 3 to 4 grams and satisfies your sweet tooth, to boot.
Easy ways to add fiber to your diet
Whole-grain cereal is an easy way to jump-start your daily intake of fiber. A cup of cooked oatmeal has 5 grams, and you can easily add another 3 or 4 with fruit and nuts. Other good choices are whole-bran cereals; if they are too wholesome for your taste, try adding a half-cup to your favorite brand to adjust.
Easy ways to add fiber to your diet
Multigrain bread is another easy way to add fiber to your diet. Make a sandwich out of this healthy choice, and you've added 2 grams of fiber.